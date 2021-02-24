header image

1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Princess Cancels 3 Cruises as Canadian Ports Remain Closed
| Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
canadian ports

In the wake of the Canadian Transport Ministry’s Interim Order extending the closure of Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels, Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises has found it necessary to cancel three voyages:

* Alaska seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruises, sailing between Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage (Whittier)

* Pacific Coastals that start or end in Vancouver, B.C.

* Canadian Adventure sailing roundtrip from Southampton, UK

Princess is engaged with various United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska and Canada & New England 2021 cruise seasons.

In the meantime, with Canadian ports closed, Princess has committed to operating the Kenai Princess Wilderness lodge along with McKinley Chalet Resort in Denali and Westmark Fairbanks Hotel this summer and is currently working on vacation land package details that will be announced shortly.

“We share in our guests’ disappointment over these canceled voyages especially as we have been preparing our ships for our return to service,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, of the extended Canadian ports closure. “Princess Cruises has sailed to Alaska for more than 50 years and the incredible Last Frontier is part of our proud heritage. We understand, how much of Alaska is dependent on the cruise economy. We are going to do all we can to help our business partners and the communities of Alaska.”

For guests currently booked on a canceled voyage who had paid in full, Princess will automatically rebook them to the same cruise or cruisetour in 2022. No action is required from guests or their travel advisors. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests’ 2021 fare on their 2022 cruise.

Once Princess has completed the booking transfer, if the guest would prefer an alternative option, they can choose a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Guests not paid in full will automatically receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD).

FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022. Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by March 31, 2021, or guests who are not paid in full will automatically receive the Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will transfer the commission earned by our travel advisors from the canceled 2021 cruise to the new booking in 2022. This convenience is in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as “Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.” In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc.

02-24-2021 Princess Cancels 3 Cruises as Canadian Ports Remain Closed
02-23-2021 Maria's Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen
02-22-2021 SCV Chamber Launches First-Responder Gratitude Campaign
02-22-2021 13 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
02-19-2021 City Council to Discuss Future of Ice Rink Management
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita's Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Extends Eviction Moratorium through June 30
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend its eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021.
L.A. County Extends Eviction Moratorium through June 30
Supes Unanimously OK Barger Motion to Protect, Support Crime Victims
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion to explore ways to protect and support the rights of crime victims was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
Supes Unanimously OK Barger Motion to Protect, Support Crime Victims
Castaic Lake, Pool Programs to Return as Supes Restore Parks & Rec Funding
Programs at the Castaic Lake Recreation Area and pool are set to return after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion to restore the budget for the county's Department of Parks and Recreation.
Castaic Lake, Pool Programs to Return as Supes Restore Parks & Rec Funding
L.A. Kings, ASEC to Operate former Ice Station Valencia Rink
The city of Santa Clarita has awarded a contract to the Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC) for the operation of the city-owned ice rink, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Valencia.
L.A. Kings, ASEC to Operate former Ice Station Valencia Rink
California Auditor Demands CARB Prove Climate Programs Are Working
The California Air Resources Board or CARB is not doing enough to measure and analyze whether its transportation programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are effective, the state auditor said in a report issued Tuesday.
California Auditor Demands CARB Prove Climate Programs Are Working
Newsom Signs 6-Bill COVID-19 Relief Package to Aid Hard-Hit Californians
California Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday signed into law a comprehensive six-bill relief package of immediate actions to speed needed relief to individuals, families, and businesses suffering the most significant economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Signs 6-Bill COVID-19 Relief Package to Aid Hard-Hit Californians
Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’
Grocery and drug store workers are set to get “hero pay” after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the urgency ordinance during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping
Typically, sustainable landscapes preserve natural resources and are environmentally friendly.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 20,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 25,793
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 157 new deaths and 2,091 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 25,793 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 20,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 25,793
Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Awards to outstanding young women.
Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs
Feb. 24: City Council Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Public Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, Feb 24, at 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 24: City Council Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting
Maria’s Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen
Maria’s Italian Deli in Newhall has plans to reopen in April, following the announcement it would be closing its doors after 47 years in business last year.
Maria’s Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen
ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
ARTree Community Arts Center is returning to some in-person instruction, beginning Monday, March 22.
ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District represents the Santa Clarita Valley, will introduce a motion Tuesday asking the Board of Supervisors to send a five-signature letter in support of Assembly Bill 420, a bipartisan bill by Assembly members Sharon Quirk-Silva and Suzette Martinez Valladares.
Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks
‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode
Love is in the air and so is the smell of delicious food for this romance-themed episode of The MAIN’s virtual series, “Food Sessions,” as it returns with another mouthwatering episode this Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7:00 p.m.
‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode
Castaic Union Students Return to Campus for In-Person Learning
Castaic Union School District (CUSD) was excited to welcome their Transitional Kindergarten-2nd grade students back to in-person instruction on Monday at Castaic Elementary, Live Oak Elementary, and Northlake Hills Elementary schools.
Castaic Union Students Return to Campus for In-Person Learning
Hart District Urges State, County Officials to Prioritize Vaccinations for Educators
Students in grades seven through 12 can’t yet return to school in Los Angeles County, but William S. Hart Union High School District board members want county and state officials to prioritize the vaccination of educators to prepare for reopening.
Hart District Urges State, County Officials to Prioritize Vaccinations for Educators
Multiple Children Airlifted to Hospital after Car Crashes into Saugus School Building
Three toddlers were sent to the hospital after a car drove into a school building in Saugus Monday afternoon.
Multiple Children Airlifted to Hospital after Car Crashes into Saugus School Building
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; New L.A. County Cases Decline
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 21 new deaths and 943 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths, bringing the hospital's total up to 140 deaths since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; New L.A. County Cases Decline
Zoom Over to COC This Spring | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Helping our students stay on track to complete their goals remains our top priority. To that end, we are offering a wide variety of classes this spring designed to do just that.
Zoom Over to COC This Spring | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Barger, Solis Push to Repurpose Commercial Property for Homeless Housing
At Tuesday’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Kathryn Barger will introduce a motion, coauthored by Chair Hilda L. Solis, that looks to identify commercial property across the county that could be repurposed for critically needed temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness as well as for longterm affordable housing.
Barger, Solis Push to Repurpose Commercial Property for Homeless Housing
