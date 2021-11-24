Princess Cruises Announces New Oceanic Cruises and Beyond

Princess Cruises, the Santa Clarita based cruise line, is announcing new Oceanic destinations, including their longest ever World Cruise.

Travelers have the opportunity to see the best of Australia and New Zealand with the newly announced 2023-2024 cruises and cruisetours season from Princess Cruises, including the longest ever World Cruise from Australia.

Four MedallionClass ships; Majestic Princess, Royal Princess, Grand Princess and Coral Princess, will sail to 117 destinations in 43 countries across Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe and South America.

Those who imagine checking off 32 countries from the travel bucket list, all in 110 days, from the comfort of a beautiful cruise ship where the cruise line takes care of all the planning, local connections in port, meals, entertainment and more, can make this travel dream a reality with the 2024 World Cruise onboard Coral Princess.

On sale Dec. 1, the cruise of a lifetime departs on April 30, 2024 from Sydney and May 2, 2024 from Brisbane.

Departures from six Australia and New Zealand homeports including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide, and Auckland.

Extended More Ashore stays in a variety of destinations including overnights in Tahiti (Papeete) and Cairns, as well as late night stays in Auckland, Hong Kong, Honolulu, San Francisco, Tahiti (Papeete) and Vancouver.

Access to over 14 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia (from Port Douglas), the Greater Blue Mountains (from Sydney) and The Tasmanian Wilderness (from Burnie).

Two unique cruisetours are also available:

-Australian Outback: Guests have the opportunity to immersive themselves in Aboriginal culture and visit two UNESCO World Heritage Sites–soak in the brilliant underwater colors of the Great Barrier Reef and watch the setting sun transform the sky as Uluru National Park’s iconic Uluru (formerly known as Ayers Rock) glows red from afar.

-Ultimate Australia: This extensive cruisetour guides guests through the highlights of Sydney, Uluru/Ayers Rock in the heart of the Outback, Darwin, Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.

Voyages will be open for sale at 2 pm PST on Dec. 1, 2021. Guests booking the 110-day World Cruise by April 30, 2022 will receive AUD$1,000 Onboard Credit per person.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.

