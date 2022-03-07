(Left to right) Tom Gorsuch, president of the Porsche Club of America, and John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, congratulate Chili Winters winner of Porsche Club of America’s WERKS Reunion Classic Club Coupe Division with a 7-night Princess MedallionClass vacation. Princess is now the official vacation partner of PCA’s national events.

 

Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 7, 2022

By Press Release

Princess Cruises announced Monday the beginning of a relationship with Porsche Club of America as the official cruise vacation partner for its national events.

“Like the Porsche Club of America, Princess Cruises celebrates the finer things in life, and we are honored to be able to offer Porsche owners and enthusiasts exclusive cruise experiences they’ll cherish as much as their cars,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We share an obsession for personalized experiences, and look forward to providing members with concierge service that creates a Princess Cruise vacation that’s customized uniquely for them.”

To kick off the new partnership, Padgett was on hand at the recent Werks Reunion Amelia Island, a celebration of Porsche automobiles and judging competition, and awarded the winning Porsche owner with a Princess MedallionClass vacation.

“Princess Cruise values align perfectly with PCA,” said Vu Nguyen, executive director for Porsche Club of America. “We’re excited that our members will be able to sail to more than 330 destinations on the world’s most innovative fleet ships all at exclusive PCA rates.”

Princess Cruises delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment Princess is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. On all ships in the Princess fleet, it begins with the Medallion, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.

No Comments for : Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

    March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

    4 hours ago
  • Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society

    Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society

    5 hours ago
  • April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN

    April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN

    6 hours ago
  • March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting

    March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting

    7 hours ago
  • SCV Water Launches New, Improved Lawn Replacement Program

    SCV Water Launches New, Improved Lawn Replacement Program

    7 hours ago
  • Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions

    Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions

    7 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche

    Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche

    8 hours ago
  • I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue

    I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue

    9 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Siblings Present Award Overseas

    Santa Clarita Siblings Present Award Overseas

    10 hours ago
  • Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures

    Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures

    10 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.