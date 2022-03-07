(Left to right) Tom Gorsuch, president of the Porsche Club of America, and John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, congratulate Chili Winters winner of Porsche Club of America’s WERKS Reunion Classic Club Coupe Division with a 7-night Princess MedallionClass vacation. Princess is now the official vacation partner of PCA’s national events.

Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche

Princess Cruises announced Monday the beginning of a relationship with Porsche Club of America as the official cruise vacation partner for its national events.

“Like the Porsche Club of America, Princess Cruises celebrates the finer things in life, and we are honored to be able to offer Porsche owners and enthusiasts exclusive cruise experiences they’ll cherish as much as their cars,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We share an obsession for personalized experiences, and look forward to providing members with concierge service that creates a Princess Cruise vacation that’s customized uniquely for them.”

To kick off the new partnership, Padgett was on hand at the recent Werks Reunion Amelia Island, a celebration of Porsche automobiles and judging competition, and awarded the winning Porsche owner with a Princess MedallionClass vacation.

“Princess Cruise values align perfectly with PCA,” said Vu Nguyen, executive director for Porsche Club of America. “We’re excited that our members will be able to sail to more than 330 destinations on the world’s most innovative fleet ships all at exclusive PCA rates.”

Princess Cruises delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment Princess is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. On all ships in the Princess fleet, it begins with the Medallion, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.

