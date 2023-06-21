header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 21
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities
| Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023
Water drop


Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs last year of these Southern Californians and tens of thousands more in need of health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.

“A hallmark of Providence is its commitment to reaching into our communities to address social determinants of health – homelessness, poverty, food insecurity, education and wellness care,” said Laureen Driscoll, chief executive of Providence South, serving California. “We often work with partners who share our mission of outreach to the poor and vulnerable, the legacy of our founding orders of religious Sisters.”

This week, Providence, based in Renton, Wash., published its 2022 Annual Report to our Communities, detailing system-wide community benefits and spotlighting local outreach. As a not-for-profit health care organization, Providence community health investments include care for the poor and vulnerable, including free and discounted care for the uninsured and underinsured and covering unpaid costs of Medi-Cal and other government programs.

To expand its reach and expertise, Providence frequently works in partnership with community organizations that share its mission. In Southern California, Providence provided a total of $564 million in direct community outreach, charity care, grants to safety net providers and other services. Here is the breakdown:

-$47 million, community heath improvement and strategic partnerships

-$10 million, health professions education and research

-$13 million, subsidized health care services

-$37 million, free and discounted care for uninsured and underinsured

-$457 million, to cover unpaid costs of Medi-Cal and other means-tested government programs

Highlighted in the report are innovative programs across the Providence Southern California region’s three service areas, Los Angeles County, Orange County and the High Desert area of San Bernardino County.

Well-paying jobs are scarce in some High Desert areas served by Providence St. Mary Medical Center and college is out of reach for many young people. At the same time, the hospital faces serious staff shortages.

Investing in the community while creating a career pipeline to ensure continued quality care, Providence developed Pathway to Health Care Careers to encourage high school students to consider health care careers. With college out of reach for many students, Providence identified numerous hospital jobs with good pay and benefits that don’t require bachelor’s degrees. Those fields include nurse assistants, emergency department technicians, security and warehouse work.

“We want to prevent the talent drain the High Desert is seeing,” said Erica Phillips, Providence community health investment manager in the High Desert. “There’s not a lot of higher education that allows individuals to grow and stay here.”

In the L.A. Area, navigators for those experiencing homelessness work in Providence emergency departments to guide these patients to resources, including partnering nonprofits that provide pathways to housing.

“Homelessness is a growing problem, but in working with Hope the Mission we’re able to place our patients on the road to temporary housing,” said Roland Hinds, a community health worker in the San Fernando Valley.

The Orange County team leads a collaborative committed to addressing inequities for some of our communities of color struggling to make ends meet, particularly an impoverished pocket in a high-end suburb.

“When people are spending that much on housing, there’s just not much left. It creates a severe burden,” said Christy Cornwall, director of Providence community health investment in Orange

County. “That has serious impacts on other areas of your life, your health care and other basic needs.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Ocean Water Warning for June 21

Ocean Water Warning for June 21
Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean water.
FULL STORY...

Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities

Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities
Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023
Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs last year of these Southern Californians and tens of thousands more in need of health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.
FULL STORY...

Health Alert: Fentanyl, Illicit Narcotics Found in Pills From Mexican Pharmacies

Health Alert: Fentanyl, Illicit Narcotics Found in Pills From Mexican Pharmacies
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents that fentanyl and other illicit narcotics have been found in pharmaceuticals in Mexico. Residents should be aware that a new report indicates the pills were purchased at legitimate pharmacies.
FULL STORY...

June 18-24: National Mosquito Awareness Week

June 18-24: National Mosquito Awareness Week
Monday, Jun 19, 2023
National Mosquito Awareness Week is June 18-24. Summer in Southern California is off to a slow start with breezy nights to keep residents cool. This could mean more outdoor fun and nights under the stars, but don’t forget about everybody’s common enemy - the mosquito. Mosquitoes aren’t always on your mind, but they can be a real threat to your community.
FULL STORY...

June 18: History of Filming in SCV at Placerita Canyon Nature Center

June 18: History of Filming in SCV at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
Have you ever wanted to learn more about the amazing history of filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, including Placerita Canyon and Vasquez Rocks? Attend a fun, interactive and visual presentation with Vasquez Rocks Superintendent Sarah Brewer, "Hollywood's Backlot: History of Filming at Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks and Beyond" on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
After President & CEO Holly Schroeder announced her resignation SCVEDC is now in the process of finding a successor. 
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean water.
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
Textbook Publishers Commit to Diversify Instructional Materials
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened a hearing of his special Task Force on Inclusive Education at the State Capitol on June 21. 
Textbook Publishers Commit to Diversify Instructional Materials
June 22: COC Board Of Trustees To Discuss Affordable Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will be discussing the operating cost, or Pro Forma, and potential environmental challenges of having student housing at a special board meeting on June 22. 
June 22: COC Board Of Trustees To Discuss Affordable Student Housing
CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation
It has long been believed that all three layers of the Earth’s core have shared in the planet’s rotation, until earlier this year, when a recently published study provided evidence to show that the rotation of the inner core may have changed or even stopped.  
CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation
Princess Cruises Recognized as Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings
Valencia based Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, has been recognized as the “Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings,” as part of the annual TravelAge West WAVE Awards.
Princess Cruises Recognized as Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings
July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community
Triumph Foundation is celebrating 15 years of serving the community at its annual Let’em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton in Universal City, on July 15, 2023. 
July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community
Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities
Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs last year of these Southern Californians and tens of thousands more in need of health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.
Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities
Public Health’s Tips To Avoid West Nile, other Mosquito-Borne Diseases
With summer days becoming warmer, and mosquitos more common, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises all residents to take precautions now to help prevent mosquito-borne diseases.
Public Health’s Tips To Avoid West Nile, other Mosquito-Borne Diseases
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Chamber Hosts Big Chicken Grand Opening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 29 at 5:45 p.m. at Big Chicken, River Oaks Shopping Center, 24341 Magic Mountain Parkway, #5, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Chamber Hosts Big Chicken Grand Opening
July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Angelo Cervera, a war veteran and martial arts expert will appear Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the next Community Nature Education Series presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
It brings me great joy to watch our community come together and dance the night away at our annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Returning to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, this event features live, free entertainment for friends and family to enjoy.
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting of the Governing Board on June 7 and appointed Vincent Titiriga to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Richard effective June 2.
Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Fredesvinda Macalinao Collao. She is a 85 year-old female Asian who was last seen, on Tuesday, June 20, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on the 23300 block of Dalbey Drive in the city of Valencia.  
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Trader Joe’s Food Assembly, Distribution Facility Planned for Palmdale
The city of Palmdale announced the construction of a new food assembly and distribution facility for the national chain of neighborhood grocery stores, Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe’s Food Assembly, Distribution Facility Planned for Palmdale
Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
When I joined the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, many parts of the Los Angeles County ordinance for animals, called Title 10, hadn’t been updated for several decades. It was full of arcane legal gobbledygook that would give an aspirin a headache.
Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
Health Alert: Fentanyl, Illicit Narcotics Found in Pills From Mexican Pharmacies
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents that fentanyl and other illicit narcotics have been found in pharmaceuticals in Mexico. Residents should be aware that a new report indicates the pills were purchased at legitimate pharmacies.
Health Alert: Fentanyl, Illicit Narcotics Found in Pills From Mexican Pharmacies
Santa Clarita Call for Art: Youth Artist Spotlight
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to display the artwork of Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County youth up to the age of 18 at the Canyon Country Library.
Santa Clarita Call for Art: Youth Artist Spotlight
TMU Track Programs Finish in Top 5 in Nation
The US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has ranked The Master's University track programs in the top five nationally for their accomplishments in the 2022/2023 seasons.
TMU Track Programs Finish in Top 5 in Nation
Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Present 11 Scholarships
The Santa Clarita Division of California Retired Teachers Association held its annual Scholarship Luncheon on June 6, honoring 11 local graduating seniors with college scholarships.
Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Present 11 Scholarships
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc. She is a 21 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on Sunday, June 18, on the 25300 block of Chiquella Lane, Stevenson Ranch.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
COC 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held at PAC
The 2023 College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Carpet Reception and Induction Ceremony was held under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
COC 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held at PAC
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: