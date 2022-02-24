Public Feedback Encouraged for Inclusive West Creek Playground

Since the opening of the inclusive play area at Canyon Country Park in 2020, the city of Santa Clarita has explored options to build a second location for families to explore and enjoy. Residents are invited to attend a hybrid community meeting on Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. to review a concept design for a new inclusive play area at West Creek Park, which is scheduled to begin construction in Fall 2022.

Residents will have the opportunity to review the concept design, provide feedback on the design and ask questions of the project team. The public outreach meeting will be held in person and virtually, allowing residents to participate in the Century Room at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard, or via Zoom. Zoom meeting details can be accessed by visiting the Santa Clarita Community Calendar at calendar.santa-clarita.com and selecting March 1.

The project is set to include a shaded inclusive play area with fun, challenging and engaging activities, measuring approximately 10,600 square feet upon completion. An outdoor community fitness area and a Bankshot Playcourt, which offers basketball hoops at varying heights with non-conventionally angled backboards, will also be included in this project. The meeting is a great opportunity for residents to ask questions and offer any input they may have about the inclusive play area.

Through the community input process for the Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park, children, parents and local organizations offered a number of suggestions that were included in the final project. These features included a dual-track inclusive zipline, accessible connections to existing park facilities and sensory-friendly play elements.

Inclusive playgrounds provide meaningful play experiences. This project will construct an enjoyable outdoor play environment that provides physical and social inclusion for people of all ages and abilities.

For more information about the West Creek Park inclusive play area, please contact Elena Galvez at (661) 255-4911.

