header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 20
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Public Health Warns Against Consuming Raw Milk
| Friday, Dec 20, 2024
raw milk

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to avoid consuming or feeding to their pets raw milk due to the ongoing spread of H5 bird flu in dairy cows.

A recent statewide recall by the California Department of Food and Agriculture reported additional detections of bird flu virus in samples taken from a raw milk bulk tank at the Valley Milk Simply Bottled dairy farm of Stanislaus County.

Residents should avoid consumption of all raw milk and not feed it to their pets — whether obtained from a licensed retailer, local farm, neighbor, or friend. Raw milk, which is milk that has not been pasteurized, can harbor harmful bacteria and viruses, including bird flu, which can pose serious risks to public health. While consuming raw milk is never advised from a public health standpoint, the risk is especially concerning at this time, given the ongoing spread of bird flu virus among dairy cattle and following recent multiple detections of the virus in raw milk products.

Obtaining raw milk through unlicensed distributors carries an elevated risk as these products are not permitted or regulated by The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) rigorous requirements for milk producers. In order to be sold commercially in California, raw milk must be produced on a dairy farm that holds a market milk permit issued by CDFA. CDFA inspects farms and bottling facilities, collecting milk samples for laboratory analysis, and communicating with the dairy farmers on any issues indicated by laboratory test results. While permitted raw milk is tested and regulated, there is no guarantee that it is completely safe and may still pose significant health risks for both humans and pets.

Anyone can become sick from drinking raw milk or consuming raw milk products. The people at the highest risk for severe illness include people who are pregnant, adults 65 years and older, children younger than 5 years, and people with weakened immune systems.

The products impacted by this new recall may be marketed as Valley Milk Simply Bottled Raw Cow Milk and DESI Milk Raw Cow Milk and are distributed in quart (32 oz), half gallon (64 oz), and one gallon (128 oz) plastic jugs. The recalled jugs have an expiration date of DEC 23 2024 through DEC 30 2024 marked on the container.

CDFA is notifying retailers to remove the affected raw milk from their shelves. People may have already purchased the raw milk that may be contaminated with H5 bird flu virus from retailers prior to the recall and should immediately discard any remaining product or return it to the retail point of purchase. This includes frozen raw milk products since freezing does not eliminate harmful germs that can cause illness.

No human illnesses associated with this raw milk recall have been reported in L.A. County. Public Health recently confirmed H5 bird flu in four cats that consumed recalled raw milk and became sick and died, which is part of an ongoing investigation. Cats infected with H5 bird flu can develop severe illness that may including neurologic signs, respiratory signs or liver disease that can rapidly progress to death.

Anyone who has consumed these specific recalled raw milk products and is experiencing symptoms should immediately contact their health care provider or local health department.

About Raw Milk

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. Raw milk—and products made from it such as queso fresco—can carry harmful germs, such as Listeria, Salmonella, Campylobacter, E. coli, viruses and parasites. These germs can present serious health risks to you and your family.

Pasteurization is the process of heating milk to a high enough temperature for enough time to kill harmful germs, which can cause serious illness. This process does not eliminate milk’s nutritional value.

Raw milk, even from healthy cows, may be contaminated with harmful germs that can make you very sick. In fact, raw milk is one of the riskiest foods to consume. People who get sick from raw milk might have many days of diarrhea, stomach cramping, and vomiting. Some people might develop severe or even life-threatening diseases, including pregnancy loss; blood infection; hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can result in kidney failure, stroke, and even death; Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause paralysis and even death.

Anyone can become sick from drinking raw milk or consuming raw milk products. The people at the highest risk for severe illness include people who are pregnant, adults 65 years and older, children younger than 5 years, and people with weakened immune systems. People in these groups should not consume raw milk or products made with it.

Drinking or accidentally inhaling raw milk containing bird flu virus may lead to illness. In addition, touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk with bird flu virus may also lead to infection. Symptoms of bird flu infection in humans include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing and fever.

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, residents can call the Public Health InfoLine at 833-540-0473. Open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit these websites:

Avian flu in animals: publichealth.lacounty.gov/vet/HPAI.htm

Avian flu in humans: ph.lacounty.gov/acd/diseases/h5n1.htm

See press release on raw milk recall here.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Public Health Warns Against Consuming Raw Milk

Public Health Warns Against Consuming Raw Milk
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to avoid consuming or feeding to their pets raw milk due to the ongoing spread of H5 bird flu in dairy cows.
FULL STORY...

Protect the Most Vulnerable from COVID-19 this Holiday Season

Protect the Most Vulnerable from COVID-19 this Holiday Season
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents to remain vigilant as the holidays approach and to use the preventive tools available to protect the county’s most vulnerable populations from COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

Through Jan. 16: LA County Library Winter Reading Club Challenge

Through Jan. 16: LA County Library Winter Reading Club Challenge
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
Continuing through Jan. 16, 2025, join the LA County Library Winter Reading Club challenge to earn prizes and help reach the communal reading goal of 1 million minutes. Simply log at least 400 minutes of reading to complete the challenge.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Green Lights Improvement Project for The Old Road

L.A. County Green Lights Improvement Project for The Old Road
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that provides connectivity throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and is frequently used by locals when traffic on Interstate 5 is snarled due to inclement weather and emergency closures.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 19: Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting

Dec. 19: Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Seeks Applicants for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking enthusiastic individuals with a passion for swimming, exceptional customer service and community engagement to join the lifeguard team.
Santa Clarita Seeks Applicants for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
Jan. 1: California State Parks First Day Hikes
California State Parks is calling all outdoor enthusiasts to step into the new year with a breath of fresh air. On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Parks will host its highly anticipated First Day Hikes, offering over 90 guided hikes at more than 70 of California’s most iconic and breathtaking parks.
Jan. 1: California State Parks First Day Hikes
Dec. 21: Residential No Burn Day in Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Saturday, Dec. 21, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 21: Residential No Burn Day in Santa Clarita Valley
Public Health Warns Against Consuming Raw Milk
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to avoid consuming or feeding to their pets raw milk due to the ongoing spread of H5 bird flu in dairy cows.
Public Health Warns Against Consuming Raw Milk
Feb. 3: Deadline for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Vendors Applications
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is hosting a call for vendors for its return April 12 and 13, 2025.
Feb. 3: Deadline for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Vendors Applications
Protect the Most Vulnerable from COVID-19 this Holiday Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents to remain vigilant as the holidays approach and to use the preventive tools available to protect the county’s most vulnerable populations from COVID-19.
Protect the Most Vulnerable from COVID-19 this Holiday Season
Jan. 18: Zonta Lifeforward Workshop ‘All About Communication’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free Lifeforward workshop "All About Communication" on Saturday, Jan. 18, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway. Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 18: Zonta Lifeforward Workshop ‘All About Communication’
Jan. 14: InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship
Start the new year off with a InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Kindred Spirits, 24510 Town Center Drive Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 14: InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship
CalArtians Among Sundance 2025 Lineup
The Sundance Institute has unveiled the eagerly anticipated program for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the country’s premier stage for independent cinema.
CalArtians Among Sundance 2025 Lineup
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Every year at my Foster Youth Holiday Party, it seems like the presents and kids’ smiles get bigger and bigger!
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
TMU Coach Davis to Focus on Beach Volleyball, Hafner Hired as Indoor Coach
Annett Davis, the head coach of both the women's volleyball team and the beach volleyball team at The Masters University, has decided to step down as the head coach of the women's indoor volleyball team.
TMU Coach Davis to Focus on Beach Volleyball, Hafner Hired as Indoor Coach
West Ranch High’s Naomi Kim Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Naomi Kim, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the Congressional Award’s highest award: The Gold Medal.
West Ranch High’s Naomi Kim Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
Dec. 24-25: CHP Maximum Enforcement, Home for the Holidays, Safety is Best Gift
As families prepare to celebrate the holidays, the California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the road. To keep travelers safe throughout the busy holiday season, the CHP is initiating the first of two statewide Maximum Enforcement Periods this month to reduce traffic incidents by targeting unsafe driving behaviors and assisting motorists.
Dec. 24-25: CHP Maximum Enforcement, Home for the Holidays, Safety is Best Gift
Dec. 21-Jan. 1: Valencia Branch of Santa Clarita Public Library Closed for Renovation
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that renovations are coming to the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch. The Valencia Branch will be temporarily closed from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, for a flooring renovation project.
Dec. 21-Jan. 1: Valencia Branch of Santa Clarita Public Library Closed for Renovation
Matias Castro, Golden Valley High Grad, Named 2025 YoungArts Winner
Matias Castro a graduate of Golden Valley High School, three-time participant in the William S. Hart Union High School District Honor Band and current first-year student at University of Southern California, Thornton School of Music has been named a 2025 YoungArts winner with distinction in Jazz Alto Saxophone, the highest honor of the organization.
Matias Castro, Golden Valley High Grad, Named 2025 YoungArts Winner
Realtors Host Annual Holiday ‘Breakfast with Santa’ in Valencia
There was no gold, frankincense or the anointing oil myrrh, but the hot sausage, pancakes and special gifts offered at the recent “Breakfast with Santa” held in Valencia were treats for dozens of children and their parents. It was a reminder of the meaning of this special holiday season.
Realtors Host Annual Holiday ‘Breakfast with Santa’ in Valencia
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Yes I Can Honors Remo Inc., Migrate Sound
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, presented certificates of recognition to Remo Inc. and Migrate Sound for the commitment to creating career opportunities for neurodiverse talent.
Yes I Can Honors Remo Inc., Migrate Sound
The MAIN, Outpost Media Presents The Wolves
The MAIN and Outpost Media has announced the premiere of The Wolves, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, thru Sunday, Jan. 26, at the MAIN located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The MAIN, Outpost Media Presents The Wolves
COC Board of Trustees Swears in New Members
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, named its new officers, received recognitions for service and set its 2025 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
COC Board of Trustees Swears in New Members
Laurene Weste | What Are You Thankful For This Holiday Season?
Reflecting on this past year, there are so many things to be thankful for. Whether it is our health, happiness or the ability to live in a community as special as ours, I believe many of our residents would agree that Santa Clarita is a place where wonderful memories have been made and a unique place to call home.
Laurene Weste | What Are You Thankful For This Holiday Season?
Jan. 8-10: West Ranch SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp
A three day SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp will be held Wednesday Jan.8 through Friday, Jan 10 at West Ranch High School.
Jan. 8-10: West Ranch SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp
Jan. 6: Homeschool Information Meeting at Canyon Country Library
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy library will host a homeschool information meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Jan. 6: Homeschool Information Meeting at Canyon Country Library
SCVNews.com