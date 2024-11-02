header image

H5 Avian Flu Detected at Wastewater Sampling Site in L.A. County
| Friday, Nov 1, 2024
wasterwater plant la

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating possible sources of H5 avian flu, which has been detected at low levels for the first time at one of the wastewater sampling sites in Los Angeles County.

H5N1 is one type of avian influenza (bird flu) that has been spreading among birds and mammals, leading to a nationwide outbreak.

There are no reports of human H5N1 cases in Los Angeles County and the overall risk of H5N1 to L.A. County residents remains low. There is no evidence of sustained human to human transmission of H5N1 in the United States.

Public Health is actively engaging key risk groups such as dairy and meat processing sites to identify possible sources of H5 avian flu in wastewater. The virus may have been introduced into wastewater by discarded contaminated animal products, infected wild bird droppings entering the sewage system, or animal infection. Public Health routinely monitors and tests symptomatic birds, pets, and wild mammals in LA County for H5N1 through our Public Health Laboratory.

Wastewater sampling is routinely performed as part of ongoing surveillance for infectious diseases including H5N1. H5 has previously been detected in wastewater in both northern and southern California.

The virus has been detected in more than 200 dairies in California and there have been 16 human cases of avian flu in California.

Public Health, in conjunction with the California Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and federal agriculture agencies, has been tracking the situation closely.

While the current risk of transmission to L.A. County residents is low, Public Health encourages residents to follow these best practices when around animals or when consuming animal products:

Do not eat raw milk, raw cheese, and undercooked meat products.

Avoid unprotected contact with sick or dead animals, or materials contaminated with bird feces. The virus can spread to other birds, pets or mammals by contact with infected feces or consumption of infected animals.

Avoid handling wild birds and observe them only from a distance. If you have to handle wild birds, even if they appear healthy, practice good hand hygiene and consider wearing a well-fitting mask. Some birds may carry the virus but appear to be healthy.

Report sick or dead birds to local animal control agency for potential collection and testing. Sick birds or animals may not have flu-like symptoms, but instead may be unable to fly, have seizures, have difficulty walking or be found dead.

Prevent wild birds from getting into areas housing pet birds or poultry. Also make sure wild birds cannot defecate down into areas holding pet birds or poultry.

Take down bird feeders and communal bird baths to reduce the risk of the virus spreading from bird-to-bird.

Residents should also keep pets away from sick and dead birds. There is some risk of the virus being transmitted to mammals such as dogs, cats, and wild mammals, especially if they eat infected, uncooked birds.

It is especially important that people who may have exposure to infected or potentially infected birds or other animals get a seasonal flu vaccine. Seasonal flu vaccination will not prevent infection with avian influenza viruses but can reduce the risk of getting sick with human and bird flu viruses at the same time.

Avian flu refers to various strains of influenza A viruses that typically infect birds. While these viruses mainly affect wild birds, sometimes they also infect other animals, including wild and domestic animals (including seals, foxes, cats, and cows). H5N1 is one type of avian influenza that has been spreading among birds and mammals, leading to a nationwide outbreak. This is the first time these bird flu viruses have been found to be spreading in cows.

Signs/symptoms of H5N1 virus infection in humans may include:

Cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue.

Fever* or feeling febrile.

Eye redness (or conjunctivitis).

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting.

*It is important to note that infection with influenza viruses, including novel influenza A viruses, does not always cause fever. Fever may not occur in infected persons of any age, particularly in persons aged 65 years and older or people with immunosuppression.

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, residents can call the Public Health InfoLine at 833-540-0473. Open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit:

Avian flu in animals: publichealth.lacounty.gov/vet/HPAI.htm

Avian flu in humans: ph.lacounty.gov/acd/diseases/h5n1.htm
Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County

Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced that 526 additional Vote Centers will open on Saturday, Nov. 2, for the 2024 General Election.
FULL STORY...

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
November is a time to raise awareness and show support for the more than 6.2 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease.
FULL STORY...

Volunteers Sought for 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count

Volunteers Sought for 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
Volunteer registration is now open for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count to be held in January by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
FULL STORY...

Barger Bestowed President’s Award by Peace Officers Association

Barger Bestowed President’s Award by Peace Officers Association
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
The Peace Officers Association of Los Angeles County honored Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger by presenting her with the President's Award on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball Outplay the Spartans
The Master's University men's basketball team continued their dominating start to the season with a 90-78 road win over Missouri Baptist University at Abe Lemon Arena in Oklahoma City.
TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball Outplay the Spartans
Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Saugus Union School District Office.
Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree, Wreath Sale
The Knights of Columbus Council 6016 in the Santa Clarita Valley has launched its annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, with all proceeds benefiting local charitable programs.
Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree, Wreath Sale
SCVEDC to Receive the Strategic Engagement Award from LAEDC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will be recognized by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with a Strategic Engagement Award.
SCVEDC to Receive the Strategic Engagement Award from LAEDC
Nov. 5: Newhall Library DIY Air Plant Holder Workshop
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a do it yourself Air Plant Holder Workshop Tuesday, Nov. 5 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Nov. 5: Newhall Library DIY Air Plant Holder Workshop
Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced that 526 additional Vote Centers will open on Saturday, Nov. 2, for the 2024 General Election.
Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County
Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot
Gather family and friends, for Bridge to Home's Turkey Trot Saturday, Nov 16, 8 - 11 a.m. at the Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot
Nov. 24: Brian Leff, GO Jazz Big Band Present ‘Classic/Remix’
Brian Leff and the GO Jazz Big Band, along with vocalist Steve Lively, present a unique evening of classic tunes and modern flair. Whether you’re a longtime fan of big band music or just love hearing inventive, cutting-edge arrangements, Classic/Remix promises a night of musical contrasts.
Nov. 24: Brian Leff, GO Jazz Big Band Present ‘Classic/Remix’
Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host an afternoon of heartwarming tales with "The Golden Goose" and "Strega Nona" with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Nov. 16 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’
Child & Family Center Staff Member Honored for DE&I Efforts
The Child & Family Center has announced that Jamie Munoz, Program Manager of the Family Preservation Program, has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Inside the Valley Magazine as one of its 2024 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leaders of Influence.
Child & Family Center Staff Member Honored for DE&I Efforts
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Light Up Main Street
The joyful sounds of Christmas cheer, the cool crisp fall air and the sight of brilliantly colored lights reflecting off the nearby buildings bring the ultimate holiday atmosphere to Old Town Newhall during Light Up Main Street.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Light Up Main Street
CHP Receives $2M Grant to Crack Down on Sideshows, Street Racing
The California Highway Patrol received $2 million in federal funding that will expand its major crackdown on dangerous sideshows and street racing statewide, holding participants and organizers accountable for reckless driving behaviors.
CHP Receives $2M Grant to Crack Down on Sideshows, Street Racing
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
November is a time to raise awareness and show support for the more than 6.2 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease.
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Nov. 10: USATF Certified Santa Clarita Marathon
The 2024 Santa Clarita Marathon will be held on Nov. 10, starting and finishing at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Rd. The course will be on the bike path, away from traffic. Race start times are: full marathon 7 a.m., half marathon 7:15 a.m., 10K 7:30 a.m. and 5K 7:35 a.m.
Nov. 10: USATF Certified Santa Clarita Marathon
Volunteers Sought for 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Volunteer registration is now open for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count to be held in January by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
Volunteers Sought for 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
CalArts Ranks #7 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2024
The entertainment and media news magazine TheWrap released its annual ranking of the top United States film schools, with the California Institue of the Arts School of Film/Video nabbing the #7 ranking for the 2024-25 cycle.
CalArts Ranks #7 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2024
Marsha McLean | Have a Spook-taculary Safe Halloween
Tonight is Halloween, and I can already feel the hullabaloo as children prepare to put on their costumes and head out for a fun evening of trick-or-treating.
Marsha McLean | Have a Spook-taculary Safe Halloween
Barger Bestowed President’s Award by Peace Officers Association
The Peace Officers Association of Los Angeles County honored Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger by presenting her with the President's Award on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Barger Bestowed President’s Award by Peace Officers Association
Kitabatake Crowned WSC Player of the Year, Canyons Advances
College of the Canyons freshman Sahya Kitabatake was awarded Western State Conference Player of the Year honors as the Cougars Women's golf team played out its regular season schedule at the two-day conference championships held Oct. 27-28 at Marshall Canyon Golf Course in La Verne, Calif.
Kitabatake Crowned WSC Player of the Year, Canyons Advances
Van Hook Files Wrongful Termination Claims
Dr. Dianne Van Hook, who served as Chancellor of College of the Canyons for more than 36 years, has filed wrongful termination and Department of Fair Employment and Housing claims against the Santa Clarita Community College District and its Board of Trustees.
Van Hook Files Wrongful Termination Claims
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites all to join its holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies.
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
