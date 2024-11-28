Second Lot of Raw Milk Found with Bird Flu Virus

The California Department of Public Health is issuing a second warning to Californians to not consume raw milk produced and packaged by Raw Farm, LLC of Fresno County due to a detection of bird flu virus in a second retail sample.

At the state’s request, the company has issued a voluntary recall of the affected milk lot code number 20241119 with a Best By date of 12/07/2024 printed on the packaging.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has found Raw Farm, LLC milk sold at locations that include Sprouts Farmers Market in Santa Clarita.

Retailers where the product was sold in LA County include:

**Denotes a new location. Additional retailers may be confirmed as the investigation continues.

-Back Door Bakery, 8349 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA, 91040

-**Bristol Farms, 7880 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046

-Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90067

-Erewhon Market, 475 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101

-Erewhon Market, 26767 Agoura Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302

-Erewhon Market, 4121 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029

-Erewhon Market, 7660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

-**Lassen’s Natural Foods, 1631 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026

-**Lassen’s Natural Foods, 2080 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027

-**Lassen’s Natural Foods, 710 S. La Brea AVE., Los Angeles, CA 90036

-Lazy Acres, 1841 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027

-**Lazy Acres, 2510 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

-**Mothers Market & Kitchen, 6677 W. Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

-**Mothers Market & Kitchen, 2475 Cherry Ave., Signal Hill, CA 90755

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 1302 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles CA 90019

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 1751 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90024

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 8985 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90034

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 915 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 2245 Yosemite Dr., Eagle Rock, 90041

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 7925 Atlantic Ave., Cudahy CA, 90201

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 5660 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City CA, 90230

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 12060 Lakewood Blvd., Downey, CA 90242

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 14411 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 1515 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 4230 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance CA, 90505

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 15801 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, CA 90603

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 11522 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 11900 South St., Cerritos, CA 90703

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 4253 Woodruff Ave., Lakewood, CA 90713

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 820 N. Western Ave., San Pedro, CA 90732

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 4600 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90804

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 920 Foothill Blvd., La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 400 W. Huntington Dr., Monrovia, CA 91016

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 39 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 6607 Fallbrook Ave., West Hills, CA 91307

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 10821 N. Zelzah Ave., Granada Hills, CA 91344

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 24285 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia, CA 91355

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 21821 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 1011 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 11315 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 835 W. Foothill Blvd., Claremont, CA 91711

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 655 S Grand Ave., Glendora, CA 91740

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 1375 Foothill Blvd., La Verne, CA 91750

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 239 S. Diamond Bar Blvd., Diamond Bar, CA 91765

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 2630 E. Workman Ave., West Covina, CA 91791

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 150 E Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801

-Vitamin City LB, 6247 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90808

-Vitamin City, 642 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas, CA 91773

-The Whole Wheatery, 44264 10th W, Lancaster, CA 93534

No human bird flu cases associated with the product have been detected. As the state continues to investigate the link between bird flu detections in retail raw milk and the ongoing spread of bird flu in dairy cows, poultry, and sporadic human cases, consumers are strongly urged to not consume any of the affected raw milk. Customers should immediately return any remaining product to the retail point of purchase.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture was onsite at Raw Farm’s milk processing facility on Wednesday, Nov. 27, collecting additional samples of stored bulk tank milk and bottled products. Results from that additional testing are pending.

As with the testing that led to the November 24 voluntary recall notice, the Santa Clara County Public Health Laboratory tested raw milk products from retail stores in their county as a second line of consumer protection. The county identified bird flu in this second sample of raw milk purchased at a retail outlet.

Risks Associated with Raw Milk

Public health experts have long warned consumers against consuming raw milk or raw milk products due to elevated risks of foodborne illness. Outbreaks due to Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, toxin producing E. coli, Brucella, Campylobacter, and many other bacteria have all been reported related to consuming raw dairy products. Raw milk products are not pasteurized, a heating process that kills bacteria and viruses such as bird flu.

Pasteurized milk and milk products are safe to consume because the heating process kills pathogens, including bird flu, that can cause illness.

Drinking or accidentally inhaling raw milk containing bird flu virus may lead to illness. In addition, touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk with bird flu virus may also lead to infection. Symptoms of bird flu infection in humans include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing and fever. Anyone who has consumed these specific products, and is experiencing these symptoms, should immediately contact their health care provider or local health department.

California Regularly Tests Raw Milk

As part of the state’s bird flu response, testing of raw milk from dairies has been increased to help prevent raw milk consumers from getting the virus. Once bird flu was found in California dairy herds, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) began regular testing of raw milk in bulk tanks. In response to these recent positive tests from two retail raw milk batches, CDFA followed up with immediate additional sampling and testing at Raw Farm.

Pasteurized Milk is Safe to Drink

Pasteurized milk is safe to drink. Pasteurization, one of the most significant scientific food safety discoveries in human history, is the process of heating milk to specific temperatures for a certain length of time to kill many microorganisms and enzymes that lead to spoilage and illness. Pasteurization kills the bird flu virus and other harmful germs that can be found in raw milk. CDPH advises consumers not to drink raw milk or eat raw milk products due to the risk of foodborne illnesses.

About Bird Flu

Since early October, California has reported 29 confirmed human cases of bird flu, 28 of whom had direct contact with infected dairy cows. No person-to-person spread of bird flu has been detected in California or the U.S. To date, all cases have reported mild symptoms (primarily eye infections), and none have been hospitalized. Because bird flu viruses can change and gain the ability to spread more easily between people, public health officials have provided preventive measures and are monitoring animal and human infections carefully.

Protecting Public Health

California continues to take swift and comprehensive action in response to the detection of bird flu in dairy cows across the Central Valley, demonstrating a strong commitment to public health and worker safety. While the overall risk to the public remains low, the state is prioritizing containment efforts, raising public awareness, and providing resources to those at higher risk. Key initiatives include the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), increased testing, and robust surveillance of infected areas.

Through coordinated efforts between agencies like CDPH, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, and CalOES, California is leading a cross-agency response that includes multilingual outreach to dairy and poultry workers, a targeted social media campaign to promote preventive practices, and media interviews to keep the public informed. Additionally, the state is ensuring that farm workers have access to additional doses of seasonal flu vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce concurrent flu risks.

Specifically, the state is:

Working with local, state, and federal partners to monitor bird flu in farm animals and people who work closely with poultry and dairy cows.

Distributing protective gear to dairy farms and workers who have contact with infected dairy cows or raw milk to reduce the risk of getting bird flu.

Helping ensure individuals with symptoms of or exposure to bird flu have access to testing and treatment.

Conducting timely public education efforts to ensure those impacted have information about bird flu.

How Bird Flu Spreads

Touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands after contact with raw milk from an infected cow, or other contaminated items or surfaces.

Raw milk from an infected cow splashed into eyes, nose, or mouth.

Drinking raw milk from a cow infected with bird flu virus.

More Resources

For the latest information on the state’s bird flu response, visit CDPH’s Bird Flu webpage and CDFA’s H5N1 Bird Flu Virus in Livestock site.

For information on the national bird flu response, see CDC’s Bird Flu Response Update.

For work-related questions or complaints related to bird flu, contact the Cal/OSHA Call Center in English or Spanish at 1-833-579-0927.

Employers can contact the California Occupational Health and Safety Division at 800-963-9424 for a free consultation to strengthen their illness and injury safety program.

Farmers should contact the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s bird flu hotline at 866-922-2473 if they suspect their animals are infected with bird flu.

