Rancho Pico’s Nicole Jolicoeur Named a L..A. County Teacher of the Year

William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicole Jolicoeur has been named a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. She is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.

“I feel honored to represent the Hart school district as one of the L.A. County Teachers of the Year. It is a privilege to have been a student in the Hart district and now a teacher in the district for the past 16 years,” said Jolicoeur. “Throughout my teaching career, I have always had the support of my colleagues who have guided me, without them I would not be the teacher I am today. It is truly my calling and passion to find ways to include students in the special education population with students in the general education population. It brings me joy to witness the growth of my students and the friendships formed between my special education students and their general education peer mentors.”

The Hart School District issued the following statement about Jolicoeur:

“Ms. Jolicoeur is a compassionate, professional and effective educator. She is skilled and gifted in the way she is able to reach all of the students in her Living Skills program. She meets each of her students where they are and appropriately challenges them to meet their goals. Additionally, she creates an inclusive environment on campus by having general education students work as peer mentors in her Living Skills classroom as an elective. Ms. Jolicoeur has inspired many students to pursue future careers working with students who have special needs.”

This accomplishment marks the fifth consecutive year and the sixth in the last seven years, the Hart District has had a l.A. County Teacher of the Year.

“I am thrilled to announce that Nicole Jolicoeur has been selected as a Los Angeles Teacher of the Year,” said Hart District Interim Superintendent Michael Vierra. “Ms. Jolicoeur’s dedication to her students, her innovative teaching methods and her positive impact on our school community are truly inspiring. This recognition is a testament to her exceptional talent and hard work. We are incredibly proud of Ms. Jolicoeur and her accomplishments.”

Jolicoeur, a teacher at Rancho Pico Junior High School, was one of 69 district teachers of the year honored at the 43rd Annual Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year luncheon held in Universal City on Friday, Sept. 20. Her selection as Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year qualifies her for the state teacher of the year competition. Five co-winners will be chosen state teachers of the year, with one of those going on to represent California in the national Teacher of the Year competition.

