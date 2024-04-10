Nicole Jolicoeur Selected As 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Nicole Jolicoeur, Rio Norte Junior High School Special Education Teacher, has been selected as the 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year.

This prestigious award recognizes outstanding educators who have made a significant impact on the lives of their students and the community.

has

Ms. Jolicoeur is a compassionate, professional, and effective educator. She is skilled and gifted in the way she is able to reach all of the students in her Living Skills program, according to Principal Dr. Catherine Nicholas. She meets each of her students where they are and appropriately challenges them to meet their goals. Additionally, Nicole creates an inclusive environment on campus by having general education students work as peer mentors in her Living Skills classroom as an elective.

Ms. Jolicoeur has inspired many students to pursue future careers working with students who have special needs.

“All of the candidates for District Teacher of the Year are deserving of special recognition – but Ms. Nicole Jolicoeur truly shines. Already a standout PE teacher, Nicole chose a new path, dedicating herself to our special education students with the most complex needs,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Witnessing the genuine care and love she pours into her classroom is truly awe-inspiring. Her students, and our entire district, are incredibly fortunate to have Ms. Jolicoeur – a most deserving Hart District Teacher of the Year!

Ms. Jolicoeur will be honored at the Annual Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year Awards banquet in the fall and will represent the district at the county-level Teacher of the Year competition. The district extends its sincerest congratulations to Ms. Jolicoeur on this well-deserved recognition.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...