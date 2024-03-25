Register for Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program

The sun is shining and adventure is just around the corner in Santa Clarita. Send your kids to learn all about the outdoors, nature and preservation through the city of Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program.

Participants will get hands-on experience with nature, go on hikes, learn first aid instruction, enjoy camping lessons, team building games, arts and crafts and so much more.

The program is held at various trails, parks and city of Santa Clarita facilities in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Programs are available for ages 5-6 and 7-12.

The program runs from April 11 to May 18.

Register at city.sc/rec1.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...