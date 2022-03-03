Register Now for ARTree’s Seascape Painting Classes

In ARTree’s seascape painting class, you will learn how to create a beautiful acrylic seascape suitable for framing. The class will follow a step by step process from selection of a reference photo, blending colors, shading and contrast, through finish and framing.

The four part class will be held every Saturday beginning March 19 – April 16, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., and is open to anyone 16 – 18+ years of age. Class capacity is held to 10 people.

No previous painting experience is required. The instructor will guide you to produce a painting that you will be proud to hang on your wall.

Notes

This is a small group, in-person class held in Studio 2 at ARTree. All required COVID safety protocols will be followed.

Cancellation Policy

For classes that are billed by the session, refunds will be issued after the start of the session less a $10 cancellation fee and a prorated charge for any classes that have been taken.

What To Bring

– All materials are included

The ARTree Community Arts Center, is located at 22508 6th St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

To register or more information, click [here].

About the Instructor Jose B.:

Jose has been a resident of Santa Clarita for 38 yrs. He is a member of the SCV Artists Association. He is best known for his seascapes which are painted with pastels, acrylics, and oils. Jose has a passion for teaching. He loves to share his techniques with students of all ages. He has a wife, two daughters, and two grandchildren.

