Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Outdoor, Virtual Fall Classes

L.A. County Parks and Recreation invites you to get active and learn something new this fall. We’re offering a variety of classes to help you stay healthy and enjoy a new hobby. From violin and martial arts to dance and fitness, there is a class for everyone.

– Arts and Culture Classes like Mixed Media Art

– Exercise and Fitness Classes both virtual and outdoors in-person like core fitness, high-intensity interval training, pilates, senior fitness, yoga and Zumba

– Health and Wellness Classes for mindfulness, healthy cooking, kid’s wellness, and Tai Chi

– Martial Arts for all levels of Tae Kwon Do and Karate

– Performing Arts, Music and Dance Classes for all ages to learn various styles of dance, drumming, violin, and music production – both virtual and outdoor options

– Special Interest Classes include tutoring, dog obedience, knitting and crocheting, creative writing, STEAM class, and legal clinic.

– Sports Programs include tennis for all ages and levels plus cheerleading

– Virtual Classes of all types

Fall Recreation Classes begin Monday, Sept. 14. The in-person classes will take place outdoors with COVID-19 guidelines to help keep participants safe. Virtual classes provide convenience from the comfort of home.

Visit our website to register for Fall Classes and learn about COVID-19 safety health guidelines.

Register online at http://reservations.lacounty.gov



COVID-19 Safety Guidelines for In-person Outdoor ClassesThe health and well-being of park guests and staff is the top priority. In accordance with L.A. County Public Health, the following guidelines are in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

– Participants must maintain six feet of physical distancing, wear face masks, and participate in a temperature check before each in-person class.

– Participants should not attend if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting and diarrhea.

– Temperature and symptom checks will be completed in each class.

– No parents/guardians or guests will be allowed in the programming space to reduce contact with others.

Check out the Fall schedule & register for an activity at reservations.lacounty.gov.