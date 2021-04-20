Registration Now Open for The Cube Programs, Ice Time

After more than a year, ice has returned to Santa Clarita, and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center is now open to the public! Residents and visitors alike can now register for programming at The Cube to once again enjoy ice sports in the Santa Clarita Valley.

To get started, visit The Cube’s website at TheCubeSantaClarita.com and click the button to “Create an Account” for the DASH registration platform. Individuals can create their own accounts or set one up for their entire family.

Once an account has been created, available open sessions and other programming schedules are available to view through the “Registration” menu. Due to current Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders related to COVID-19 safety, advance registration and payment are required for all available programs at The Cube. Sessions at The Cube are available in four categories:

Family Camps – Camps consist of open ice skating for all ages with a variety of times available during the week.

Freestyle – These sessions are for ice skaters with their coaches who are teaching them how to improve techniques and working on routines for competition.

Pick Up Hockey – Pick Up games are for hockey players 18 years old and older. Each game lasts approximately one hour and fifteen minutes, and games are limited to 22 skaters and three goaltenders.

Stick Time – Open practice sessions for hockey players to improve skills and/or conditioning.

The City knows that the community is anxious to utilize The Cube for events, both on the covered ice and in The Top Shelf banquet area. The necessary amenities are in the process of being procured to support these events. In addition, rental fees are still being set. The City looks forward to welcoming the community to utilize The Cube for events and appreciates their patience as we put all the pieces in place to make it a superior experience. Further details regarding facility rentals will be made available once finalized.

For employment opportunities at The Cube, please email General Manager Larry Bruyere at larry.bruyere@thecubesantaclarita.com.

For more information on daily schedules and programs taking place at The Cube, please call (661) 257-CUBE (2823) or visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com.

