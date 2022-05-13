Registration Underway at COC for 2022 Summer Classes

Running from June 6 through Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.

The 2022 summer session will offer students more than 600 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.

As always, courses will be offered at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, as well as an entire online-only session.

“We are very excited to offer more in-person instruction courses and hybrid options to provide more options and flexibility for our students,” said Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at the college. “With the right planning, students have an opportunity to select from multiple classes offered throughout the entire summer at different start times.”

The majority of class sections offered will be courses that most students need to either graduate or meet prerequisites for transfer to a four-year school. Summer provides an excellent opportunity for incoming students to get a jumpstart on their coursework before the start of the fall semester in August.

In addition, more than 150 sections of noncredit classes will be offered during the summer through the School of Personal and Professional Learning, which provides career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Some Personal and Professional Learning classes that will be offered over the summer include theater, vocational Adobe Photoshop, principles of coaching and human resources.

To register or obtain more information about Personal and Professional Learning classes visit the school’s webpage.

In addition, high school juniors and seniors can take advantage of summer classes to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.

Summer 2022 enrollment fees at all California Community Colleges will remain at $46-per-unit, as mandated by the state of California.

Students who are vaccinated but do not have booster shots are no longer required to test weekly per updated Los Angeles County Department of Public Health protocols.

All employees, students and visitors must wear face masks in instructional and student services areas. Face masks are highly recommended, but not required, in other indoor locations on campus.

COC will continue to follow the direction of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The college’s first five-week summer session will run June 6 to July 9. A second eight-week summer session will begin June 13 and run until Aug. 6. The third summer session will run from June 20 to July 23. A final five-week accelerated summer session will be offered from July 11 to Aug. 13.

Registration will be ongoing until classes are filled.

The college’s summer schedule of classes is now posted online.

