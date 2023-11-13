Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey

Uploaded: , Monday, Nov 13, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant funding to help meet the needs of low- and moderate-income residents in the community. The City is seeking input to help guide the development of the City’s 2024-2028 Consolidated Plan, a five-year guide for CDBG project priorities.

To help understand the needs of the community and determine the best use of CDBG funds, the City invites residents to participate in the annual Community Needs Assessment survey. This survey allows residents to weigh in on the City’s housing and service priorities and provide feedback on how funding should be distributed across the priority areas. These priority areas include Affordable Housing, Supportive Human Services and Community Facilities and Infrastructure.

The survey is available online at SantaClarita.gov/Housing through Dec. 8, 2023. For more information on the City’s CDBG programs or the Community Needs Assessment survey, please contact McKenzie Bright, administrative analyst, at (661) 255-4359 or via email mbright@santaclarita.gov.

