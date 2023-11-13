santa clarita

Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey

Uploaded: , Monday, Nov 13, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant funding to help meet the needs of low- and moderate-income residents in the community. The City is seeking input to help guide the development of the City’s 2024-2028 Consolidated Plan, a five-year guide for CDBG project priorities.

To help understand the needs of the community and determine the best use of CDBG funds, the City invites residents to participate in the annual Community Needs Assessment survey. This survey allows residents to weigh in on the City’s housing and service priorities and provide feedback on how funding should be distributed across the priority areas. These priority areas include Affordable Housing, Supportive Human Services and Community Facilities and Infrastructure.

The survey is available online at SantaClarita.gov/Housing through Dec. 8, 2023. For more information on the City’s CDBG programs or the Community Needs Assessment survey, please contact McKenzie Bright, administrative analyst, at (661) 255-4359 or via email mbright@santaclarita.gov.

No Comments for : Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value

    CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value

    2 hours ago
  • Mustangs Drop Title Match to Hope International 1-2

    Mustangs Drop Title Match to Hope International 1-2

    4 hours ago
  • Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey

    Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey

    5 hours ago
  • Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys

    Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys

    5 hours ago
  • Mustangs Dominate at Wyatt Balman Invitational

    Mustangs Dominate at Wyatt Balman Invitational

    6 hours ago
  • Agua Dulce Winery Listed Just Under $15M

    Agua Dulce Winery Listed Just Under $15M

    7 hours ago
  • Cougars Close Regular Season with 21-19 Win Over Ventura

    Cougars Close Regular Season with 21-19 Win Over Ventura

    7 hours ago
  • TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition

    TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition

    8 hours ago
  • Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions

    Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions

    8 hours ago
  • Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week

    Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.