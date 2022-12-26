Residents Encouraged to Recycle Christmas Trees

After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management of Santa Clarita encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations.
Waste Management will collect trees from Santa Clarita residents from Dec. 26 through Jan. 14 on customers’ scheduled collection day.
In addition, residents may drop off their tree during the same period at the following locations within the City:
WM’s Residential Drop Off Center: 25772 Springbrook Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Central Park: 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Newhall Community Center: 22421 Market Street, Santa Clarita CA 91321
Via Princessa Metrolink Station: 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91351
When placing trees curbside for collection or at the drop off locations, customers are asked to follow these guidelines:
– Remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments, and tree stands.
– If possible, please cut trees taller than six feet in half before placing on the curb.
Residents living in multi-family communities serviced by Waste Management may place their trees for pick up near bins, but not inside bins or corrals. Residents are asked to check with their property manager if they are unsure about where to place their tree for collection.
