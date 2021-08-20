Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. celebrated the long-awaited completion of the remodel and expansion of its Canyon Country Health Center on Thursday, Aug. 19, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

They were joined by Councilwoman Marsha McLean, Tami Stephens representative from the Office of Congressman Mike Garcia, Patsy Ayala Senior Representative for Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, Natalie Vartanian Assistant Field Deputy for County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and numerous community partners and members.

The expansion project included an increase in the number of exam rooms from three to five, a behavioral health office for a full-time mental health specialist, a larger waiting room for our patients, and a larger workspace for the back office medical assistants and providers for improved triaging of patient needs.

“During the past twenty years that we have been at this Canyon Country location and the forty-one years we have served the Santa Clarity Community, the needs of our patients have increased and we felt that an expansion of our facility and services was necessary, specifically to meet the increasing need for behavioral health services,” SDFHC Chief Executive Officer Philip Solomon. “We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received from our community and from our community partners who share in the work we do to help care for those in need.”

About Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers, Inc.

Established in 1980, the mission of SDFHC is to enhance wellness by providing quality primary healthcare, dental and mental health services to unserved and underserved residents, with a special emphasis on serving the uninsured. To learn more, visit www.sdfhc.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...