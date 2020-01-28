Santa Clarita Artists Association Shares 2020 ‘Wish List’

The nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has published its “wish list” for events and fundraising in 2020.

The first wish is to raise funds to host a two-week art show featuring Santa Clarita Valley high school artists, to include framing their work and awards. SCAA also wants to add additional money awards to the already existing Scholarship program.

SCAA’s next wishes are gallery improvements. The historical building in Newhall is in need of a heater repair, updated signage, and new outdoor lights.

The organization also needs additional sales registers for its various show venues around the Santa Clarita Valley.

To help SCAA “make visual art visible” in the SCV, send a check payable to Santa Clarita Artists Association, Inc. to 26893 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Suite 305, Santa Clarita 91350-2374.

All “2020 Wish List” donations from individuals and businesses will be recognized on the SCAA website for a year. Donors will also receive the SCAA’s email newsletter for a year.

SCAA is also accepting donations on its website using a credit card or Pay Pal. Visit http://santaclaritaartist.org.

Santa Clarita Artists Association is a non-profit 501(c) organization, Tax ID #954844012.