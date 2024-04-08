header image

April 8
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
Santa Clarita Author Releases New Plant-Based Cookbook
| Monday, Apr 8, 2024

Yecenia CurrieVegetable dishes just got tastier.

In a world where the health-conscious and flavor-seekers can unite, each page of Santa Clarita author Yecenia Currie’s new cookbook is a testament to her unwavering commitment to creating recipes that are filled with nutrition while simultaneously exploding with flavor. Currie’s goal in “Sweet & Savory Life” by Trilogy Publishing, is to “amplify plant-based deliciousness” by focusing on recipes that are packed with both nutrition and flavor.

SweetSavory LifeBut this cookbook goes beyond just nourishing the body. Currie emphasizes the holistic aspect of nourishment by highlighting how food can also feed the mind and spirit. She has successfully completed a holistic nutrition and culinary training course to further her knowledge of conscious cooking and to incorporate the healing benefits into her recipes. And it’s with this mindfulness of our overall well-being that sets “Sweet & Savory Life” apart from many traditional cookbooks.

From extreme foodies to casual, at-home chefs, readers can shake things up in their kitchens and breathe new life into their daily meals. Whether you’re a seasoned plant-based enthusiast or just beginning to explore the culinary realm, “Sweet & Savory Life” will inspire readers to infuse their cooking with love and intention — and a dash of culinary alchemy.

For more on the author, click [here].
SCVNews.com