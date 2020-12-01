Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020

|
December 1
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Friday, Oct 2, 2020
Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Saturday, Sep 19, 2020
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) in partnership with Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Sunkist Growers, and Forester’s Financial donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and of course Sunkist citrus for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event held Friday, Nov. 20
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) is launching its year-end giving campaign Tuesday, Dec. 1, which is “Giving Tuesday,” the global day of generosity.
If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this month, I encourage you to visit Old Town Newhall.
Knowing the need would be great over the holiday, the William S. Hart Union High School District, in partnership with the District’s food service management company – Sodexo, distributed 39,420 meals on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to families at each campus.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 17 new deaths and 5,150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 38th fatality, and new Health Officer restrictions take effect.
Democratic candidate Christy Smith on Monday conceded her loss in the 25th District Congressional race to incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.
A cold-weather alert will be in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley Friday and Saturday due to a National Weather Service wind chill forecast of temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
To help equip parents for success during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita and Education Consultant Renee Marshall are teaming up to bring the community another DFY in SCV virtual Parent Engagement Workshop on Wednesday, December 2, at 7 p.m.
A proposed Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital expansion is among the items on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission's agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 14 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, Nov. 30:
As the holidays approach, local nonprofit support group Prayer Angels for the Military is seeking donations and assistance in sending holiday care packages to hometown troops away from home.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to close again, the Marazzito family won't be stopped from holding their annual toy drive.
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 24 new deaths and 4,544 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials called for tightened safety measures set to take effect on Monday.
This Sunday, Nov. 29, is the last day to see the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater's virtual graphic design exhibition, Inside Out & Upside Down, showcasing CalArt posters from throughout the years.
As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, a temporary Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors.
The Valencia nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services is seeking donations this Giving Tuesday after suffering greatly from the effects of COVID-19.
Musician-artist and CalArts graduate Julian Gross (Art '00) has earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Recording Package category for his art direction on "Healer," Grouplove’s latest release.
Shoppers are being invited to join small businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley in participating in Small Business Saturday 2020 this weekend.
The Santa Clarita Valley has seen an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, paralleling the trend in Los Angeles County and nationwide.
Hundreds of local, older adults could not break bread together this year for the annual Thanksgiving feast at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, but many still showed, some even dressed up for a drive-thru version Thursday.
