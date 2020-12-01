header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 1
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
| Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
Holidays Downtown Newhall

Ken StriplinIf you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this month, I encourage you to visit Old Town Newhall. Whether you are looking to enjoy a meal under the stars at your favorite Main Street restaurant, shop for that unique gift for someone special or just admire the tens of thousands of sparkling lights – Old Town Newhall is the place to be.

The City’s premier arts and entertainment district is home to a variety of local restaurants serving up farm-to-table fresh food, fine local wines and craft brews. Many of these establishments have expanded their dining areas onto patios and even into Main Street to be able to serve their loyal customers while the COVID restrictions remain in place.

Main Street is also home to many local boutiques that offer up unique finds for everyone on your shopping list. You can discover charming décor items, on-trend apparel and even vintage treasures at the local, non-profit, second-hand stores. Shopping local also keeps your tax dollars going right back into our community. Those funds go to maintaining City infrastructure, programming, our 35 beautiful parks and much more.

Even though we could not gather as a community to celebrate Light Up Main, Main Street is sparkling brighter than ever this year. Enhanced holiday décor includes sparkling lights up and down the street, a Christmas tree brimming with ornaments, illuminated snowflakes and even Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. I encourage all of you to grab the family and safely enjoy the beauty of the holiday season in Old Town Newhall.

With all we have been through this year, make sure to take the time to enjoy the magic of the holidays this month. I wish all of you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Chanukah!

Ken Striplin is the Santa Clarita City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020

Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this month, I encourage you to visit Old Town Newhall.
READ MORE...

Message from City Manager Ken Striplin

Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
As restrictions remain in place for gatherings and events in Los Angeles County, one of Santa Clarita’s most important traditions will take place on an online format in 2020.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – November 2020

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – November 2020
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
The holiday shopping rush is upon us! As with everything this year, checking loved ones off your shopping list will look a little different in 2020. There will be no braving the crowds and tussling for the first crack at the doorbuster deals on Black Friday.
READ MORE...

City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita

City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Friday, Oct 2, 2020
In his monthly message for October 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights results of the city's 2020 public opinion survey about the quality of life in our community.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2020

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2020
Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
As with everything in 2020, this year’s State of the City event will be different than years past. We are looking on the bright side, embracing the necessary changes for safety’s sake and rejoicing in the fact that this year’s event is truly inclusive of the entire Santa Clarita community.
READ MORE...

AB 1457 Will Boost Recovery | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook

AB 1457 Will Boost Recovery | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Saturday, Sep 19, 2020
Assembly Bill 1457, authored by Assembly Members Cervantes and Reyes, and supported by Santa Clarita’s Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, represents an important step forward in jumpstarting California’s economic recovery.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Patients, Local Veterans Treated to Samuel Dixon’s Annual Turkey Giveaway
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) in partnership with Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Sunkist Growers, and Forester’s Financial donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and of course Sunkist citrus for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event held Friday, Nov. 20
Patients, Local Veterans Treated to Samuel Dixon’s Annual Turkey Giveaway
Local Nonprofit Launches Year-End Giving Campaign Benefiting Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) is launching its year-end giving campaign Tuesday, Dec. 1, which is “Giving Tuesday,” the global day of generosity.
Local Nonprofit Launches Year-End Giving Campaign Benefiting Foster Youth
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this month, I encourage you to visit Old Town Newhall.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
Hart District, Sodexo Partner to Provide More than 39,000 Holiday Meals
Knowing the need would be great over the holiday, the William S. Hart Union High School District, in partnership with the District’s food service management company – Sodexo, distributed 39,420 meals on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to families at each campus.
Hart District, Sodexo Partner to Provide More than 39,000 Holiday Meals
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th Death at Henry Mayo; County Cases Surge Past 400K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 17 new deaths and 5,150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 38th fatality, and new Health Officer restrictions take effect.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th Death at Henry Mayo; County Cases Surge Past 400K
Christy Smith Concedes to Mike Garcia in CA-25 Congressional Race
Democratic candidate Christy Smith on Monday conceded her loss in the 25th District Congressional race to incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.
Christy Smith Concedes to Mike Garcia in CA-25 Congressional Race
Wind Chill Forecast Prompts SCV Cold Weather Alert Friday, Saturday
A cold-weather alert will be in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley Friday and Saturday due to a National Weather Service wind chill forecast of temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Wind Chill Forecast Prompts SCV Cold Weather Alert Friday, Saturday
Dec. 2: DFY in SCV Parent Workshop on ‘A Zooming World’
To help equip parents for success during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita and Education Consultant Renee Marshall are teaming up to bring the community another DFY in SCV virtual Parent Engagement Workshop on Wednesday, December 2, at 7 p.m.
Dec. 2: DFY in SCV Parent Workshop on ‘A Zooming World’
Dec. 1: Proposed Henry Mayo Hospital Expansion on Planning Panel Agenda
A proposed Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital expansion is among the items on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission's agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m.
Dec. 1: Proposed Henry Mayo Hospital Expansion on Planning Panel Agenda
14 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 14 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, Nov. 30:
14 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Prayer Angels Seeking Donations for Holiday Care Packages to SCV Soldiers
As the holidays approach, local nonprofit support group Prayer Angels for the Military is seeking donations and assistance in sending holiday care packages to hometown troops away from home.
Prayer Angels Seeking Donations for Holiday Care Packages to SCV Soldiers
SCV Restaurants Hosting Annual Toy Drive for Kids in Need
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to close again, the Marazzito family won't be stopped from holding their annual toy drive.
SCV Restaurants Hosting Annual Toy Drive for Kids in Need
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Sees 106 New Cases; Countywide Surge Prompts More Restrictions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 24 new deaths and 4,544 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials called for tightened safety measures set to take effect on Monday.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Sees 106 New Cases; Countywide Surge Prompts More Restrictions
Nov. 29: Last Chance to See Inside Out & Upside Down REDCAT Exhibition
This Sunday, Nov. 29, is the last day to see the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater's virtual graphic design exhibition, Inside Out & Upside Down, showcasing CalArt posters from throughout the years.
Nov. 29: Last Chance to See Inside Out & Upside Down REDCAT Exhibition
L.A. County to Tighten Safety Measures Monday as COVID-19 Surges
As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, a temporary Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors.
L.A. County to Tighten Safety Measures Monday as COVID-19 Surges
Nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services Seeks Donations for Giving Tuesday
The Valencia nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services is seeking donations this Giving Tuesday after suffering greatly from the effects of COVID-19.
Nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services Seeks Donations for Giving Tuesday
CalArts Alum Julian Gross Earns Grammy Nomination
Musician-artist and CalArts graduate Julian Gross (Art '00) has earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Recording Package category for his art direction on "Healer," Grouplove’s latest release.
CalArts Alum Julian Gross Earns Grammy Nomination
SCV Businesses Prepare for Small Business Saturday 2020
Shoppers are being invited to join small businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley in participating in Small Business Saturday 2020 this weekend.
SCV Businesses Prepare for Small Business Saturday 2020
Demand for COVID-19 Testing Increases in SCV Amid Surge
The Santa Clarita Valley has seen an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, paralleling the trend in Los Angeles County and nationwide.
Demand for COVID-19 Testing Increases in SCV Amid Surge
SCV Senior Center Drive-Thru Dishes out Thanksgiving Feast to Hundreds
Hundreds of local, older adults could not break bread together this year for the annual Thanksgiving feast at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, but many still showed, some even dressed up for a drive-thru version Thursday.
SCV Senior Center Drive-Thru Dishes out Thanksgiving Feast to Hundreds
%d bloggers like this: