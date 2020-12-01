Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020

If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this month, I encourage you to visit Old Town Newhall. Whether you are looking to enjoy a meal under the stars at your favorite Main Street restaurant, shop for that unique gift for someone special or just admire the tens of thousands of sparkling lights – Old Town Newhall is the place to be.

The City’s premier arts and entertainment district is home to a variety of local restaurants serving up farm-to-table fresh food, fine local wines and craft brews. Many of these establishments have expanded their dining areas onto patios and even into Main Street to be able to serve their loyal customers while the COVID restrictions remain in place.

Main Street is also home to many local boutiques that offer up unique finds for everyone on your shopping list. You can discover charming décor items, on-trend apparel and even vintage treasures at the local, non-profit, second-hand stores. Shopping local also keeps your tax dollars going right back into our community. Those funds go to maintaining City infrastructure, programming, our 35 beautiful parks and much more.

Even though we could not gather as a community to celebrate Light Up Main, Main Street is sparkling brighter than ever this year. Enhanced holiday décor includes sparkling lights up and down the street, a Christmas tree brimming with ornaments, illuminated snowflakes and even Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. I encourage all of you to grab the family and safely enjoy the beauty of the holiday season in Old Town Newhall.

With all we have been through this year, make sure to take the time to enjoy the magic of the holidays this month. I wish all of you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Chanukah!

Ken Striplin is the Santa Clarita City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.