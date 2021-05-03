Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – May 2021

More Opportunities in Your City of Santa Clarita

After months upon months of restrictions and shutdowns, we are now seeing more and more opportunities available. Here in Santa Clarita, several of the programs, activities and sports leagues that were put on pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 are once again being offered.

For those who have been missing their favorite team sport, there are several leagues underway. Adult softball started up again in March, as did outdoor youth volleyball, T-ball and coach-pitch baseball leagues. More classes and leagues are opening up, and the best place to find the details is in Seasons magazine. The summer edition of Seasons will be hitting mailboxes in mid-May, and you can always check out the digital version online at santa-clarita.com/Seasons.

Our Santa Clarita Public Library pushed the envelope of innovation to be able to provide services over the past year. We’ve heard from many residents that they were grateful for the access to materials through curbside pick up and the new 24/7 lockers. Parents and kids alike looked forward to the popular virtual storytimes. Now, the doors of all three Library branches are back open, allowing people the chance to browse through the stacks of books and other material. To find out about the summer reading program and everything else happening at the Library, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

As we head into the summer months, many of your favorite City events will also be returning, with new safety precautions in place. Get ready to head over to Central Park for the much-anticipated return of Concerts in the Park. Plus, the skies will light up again as the Fireworks Spectacular returns on the 4th of July. This last year was a challenge for all of us, now is the time to reconnect with the community and safely enjoy all Santa Clarita has to offer.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

