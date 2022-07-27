Santa Clarita Comedian Advances In America’s Got Talent

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022

By Press Release

During Tuesday’s Episode of America’s Got Talent, one nerdy Comedian from Santa Clarita entertained the judges enough to get three yeses to move on to the next round.

Former Engineer turned comedian, Don McMillan made his AGT debut with a unique comedy set, using a power point presentation to prove he’s a nerd.

He used the rest of the presentation to show off some of his favorite charts getting laughs from the audience and most the judges.

Once the set was over, three of the four judges gave McMillan the yes vote, allowing him to move onward to the next stage of the national Talent contest.

On Aug. 2 the judges will need to decide the final roster of talents that will move onward to the live shows.

If McMillan is chosen to progress it will be up to the audience to vote for him to move on each week.

AGT airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

To see McMillan’s full audition check out the video on YouTube.

