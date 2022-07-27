Santa Clarita Comedian Advances In America’s Got Talent

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022

By Press Release

During Tuesday’s Episode of America’s Got Talent, one nerdy Comedian from Santa Clarita entertained the judges enough to get three yeses to move on to the next round.

Former Engineer turned comedian, Don McMillan made his AGT debut with a unique comedy set, using a power point presentation to prove he’s a nerd.

He used the rest of the presentation to show off some of his favorite charts getting laughs from the audience and most the judges.

Once the set was over, three of the four judges gave McMillan the yes vote, allowing him to move onward to the next stage of the national Talent contest.

On Aug. 2 the judges will need to decide the final roster of talents that will move onward to the live shows.

If McMillan is chosen to progress it will be up to the audience to vote for him to move on each week.

AGT airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

To see McMillan’s full audition check out the video on YouTube.

No Comments for : Santa Clarita Comedian Advances In America’s Got Talent


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Hart District Announces Appointment Of New Principal, Assistant Principal

    Hart District Announces Appointment Of New Principal, Assistant Principal

    3 hours ago
  • SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits

    SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits

    4 hours ago
  • Legends FC SCV Girls Wins National Championship

    Legends FC SCV Girls Wins National Championship

    4 hours ago
  • CHP Celebrates 20 Years Of Lifesaving Amber Alerts

    CHP Celebrates 20 Years Of Lifesaving Amber Alerts

    6 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Comedian Advances In America’s Got Talent

    Santa Clarita Comedian Advances In America’s Got Talent

    6 hours ago
  • Board Moves to Establish a Countywide Anti-Displacement Program

    Board Moves to Establish a Countywide Anti-Displacement Program

    7 hours ago
  • Wednesday’s COVID Roundup: SCV Breaks Over 86k Cases

    Wednesday’s COVID Roundup: SCV Breaks Over 86k Cases

    8 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 27)

    Today in SCV History (July 27)

    20 hours ago
  • Caltrans Announces 45-Day Closures of I-210 Polk and Yarnell Ramps

    Caltrans Announces 45-Day Closures of I-210 Polk and Yarnell Ramps

    1 day ago
  • Tuesday COVID Roundup: COVID Appears to be Slowly Declining in County

    Tuesday COVID Roundup: COVID Appears to be Slowly Declining in County

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.