Santa Clarita Covered by LA County Novel Coronavirus Declaration

The city of Santa Clarita is working closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak.

There have been no cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Santa Clarita.

Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday morning declared a local state of emergency to ensure the county will have the authority to take measures necessary to protect and preserve public health and safety, including seeking aid from state and federal authorities as necessary.

There have been seven positive cases in LA County, all linked to travel abroad.

Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a viral disease that produces symptoms similar to the flu or pneumonia.

According to L.A. County Public Health, at this time, there is no immediate threat to the general public. Residents, students, workers and visitors are encouraged to engage in their regular activities and practice good public health hygiene, as this is the height of flu season.

“The city of Santa Clarita is working closely with our local partners to ensure preparedness, if and when cases of coronavirus are reported in our city,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “The declarations of emergencies by other cities that have their own health departments are to ensure that they have access to the funds and resources necessary to respond. The city of Santa Clarita is covered, at this time, by the Los Angeles County declaration of emergency.”

As with other respiratory illnesses, there are steps that everyone can take daily to reduce the risk of getting sick or infecting others with circulating viruses.

* Stay at home when sick.

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

* If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

* Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.

* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).

* Facemasks are most effective when used appropriately by health care workers and people who are sick.

* Get a flu shot to prevent influenza if you have not done so this season.

We always encourage our residents to prepare for any emergency by ensuring their families have a disaster kit at home with seven days of household essentials, including food, water, sanitation supplies and basic medications.

If you have further questions, please visit santa-clarita.com/coronavirus.

More References & Resources

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about COVID-19:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1.