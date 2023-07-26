header image

1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory Extended Through Thursday
| Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended the heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:

*Newly Added* Northwest LA County Mountains/Interstate 5 Corridor: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

-*Newly Added* West San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

-Santa Susana Mountains: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

-Calabasas/Agoura Hills: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

-West Santa Monica Mountains: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

-East Santa Monica Mountains: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

-Santa Clarita Valley: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

-West San Fernando Valley: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

-East San Fernando Valley: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

-San Gabriel Valley: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

-East San Gabriel Mountains: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

-Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

-If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

-Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

-Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

-Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

-If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purpose

-Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly those who are sick or have chronic conditions, pregnant women, those who live alone, and pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or unwell neighbor or relative, I encourage you to check on them throughout the day to make sure they are safe and well.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit the website or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting the 211 website.
Providence Holy Cross Earns Five Star Rating From Medicare, Medicaid Services
Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023
Providence Holy Cross Earns Five Star Rating From Medicare, Medicaid Services
Two Providence hospitals in Southern California, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills and Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, earned 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency announced today.
FULL STORY...
Schiavo Champions Reduced Costs for Healthcare
Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023
Schiavo Champions Reduced Costs for Healthcare
Earlier this month, the budget approved by Governor Newsom and accompanying trailer bill language directs $82.5 million toward directly reducing health care deductibles and co-pays for Covered California participants.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Gibbon Center Welcomes Newest Baby Gibbon
The Gibbon Conservation Center has welcomed the newest member of their family. 
Gibbon Center Welcomes Newest Baby Gibbon
Castaic Union School District Announces New Assistant Superintendent
The Castaic Union School District proudly announces the appointment of Stephanie Beach as the new Assistant Superintendent of Education Services.
Castaic Union School District Announces New Assistant Superintendent
Providence Holy Cross Earns Five Star Rating From Medicare, Medicaid Services
Two Providence hospitals in Southern California, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills and Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, earned 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency announced today.
Providence Holy Cross Earns Five Star Rating From Medicare, Medicaid Services
Schiavo Champions Reduced Costs for Healthcare
Earlier this month, the budget approved by Governor Newsom and accompanying trailer bill language directs $82.5 million toward directly reducing health care deductibles and co-pays for Covered California participants.
Schiavo Champions Reduced Costs for Healthcare
Legends FC Santa Clarita Brings Home Two National Championships
Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Coach Adam Waddell has a lot to celebrate this summer, with two teams winning a National Championship.
Legends FC Santa Clarita Brings Home Two National Championships
CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story
Like detectives tracking down clues in a decades-old cold case, a team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge geologists have blown a hole into the long-accepted hypothesis that the Rocky Mountains were born by a single collision between tectonic plates, or pieces of the Earth’s crust, 90 million years ago.
CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story
Today in SCV History (July 26)
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Aug. 17: Free Webinar ‘Helping Your Child Cope with Back-To-School Anxiety’
With the start of a new school year around the corner, it’s normal for children to feel anxious about upcoming changes. After being at home or summer camp for the summer, the transition to a new teacher and new peers can feel overwhelming. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America is hosting a live, free webinar to help your child cope with back-to-school anxiety. It will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PST.
Aug. 17: Free Webinar ‘Helping Your Child Cope with Back-To-School Anxiety’
Urgent, Critical Need for Blood Donors in SCV
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
Urgent, Critical Need for Blood Donors in SCV
Updates: Multiple Fires Break Out in SCV, Largest is Agua Fire
Multiple fires broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday with the largest, the Agua Fire, consuming at least 100 acres.
Updates: Multiple Fires Break Out in SCV, Largest is Agua Fire
Aug. 19: feedSCV for Kids Pancake Breakfast Class
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. It will host its first class designed for kids on Saturday, Aug. 19. Two sessions will be held, at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: feedSCV for Kids Pancake Breakfast Class
Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises the public to never touch a bat with bare hands and to report injured, sick, or dead bats. Summer and early-fall months are when rabid bats are most often found in Los Angeles County, especially during July, August and September.
Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall
Rye Canyon Retail/Automotive Facility Sells for $3.1M
Managing Director Randy Cude and Senior Associate Connor Quan of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. have announced the recent sale of a retail/automotive facility located at 25150-25158 Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita for a purchase price of $3.1 million. Spectrum CRE represented the buyer in the transaction.
Rye Canyon Retail/Automotive Facility Sells for $3.1M
Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer
Los Angeles County has earned the designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer by the Age-Friendly Institute, the nation's only certification program that identifies organizations committed to being the best places to work for employees ages 50 and older. L.A. County is the first county-level employer in the United States to be designated Certified Age-Friendly.
Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer
SCV Students Head Back to School in Early August
Castaic Union School District will lead off back-to-school season in the Santa Clarita Valley when classes resume on Monday, Aug. 7.
SCV Students Head Back to School in Early August
Former Cougar Mikey Kane Selected by White Sox in 2023 MLB Draft
Former College of the Canyons infielder Mikey Kane was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, earlier this month.
Former Cougar Mikey Kane Selected by White Sox in 2023 MLB Draft
CalArtians Earn Semifinalist Nominations for Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named a student from California Institute of the Arts and a recent CalArts grad as semifinalists for the 2023 Student Academy Awards.
CalArtians Earn Semifinalist Nominations for Student Academy Awards
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
COC Standout LuLu Salloom Signs with Whittier College
College of the Canyons women's basketball All-American forward Lulu Salloom will continue her career at Whittier College after signing with the Poets program in a brief ceremony last week.
COC Standout LuLu Salloom Signs with Whittier College
Allison Miller Signs Letter of Intent with TMU
Allison Miller has signed her national letter of intent to continue her basketball career with The Master's University.
Allison Miller Signs Letter of Intent with TMU
Heat Advisory Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday 10 a.m. to Wednesday 8 p.m., as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Extended for SCV
CSUN Welcomes Trevor Olson to Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff
Trevor Olson has joined the California State University, Northridge women's basketball staff as an assistant coach, head coach Carlene Mitchell announced on Friday.
CSUN Welcomes Trevor Olson to Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff
Trader Joe’s Recalls Two Popular Cookies
Trader Joe’s announced Friday the recall of two of its cookie products after discovering they could contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s Recalls Two Popular Cookies
