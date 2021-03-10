Santa Clarita Legislative Platform Available Online for Review

On an annual basis, the Santa Clarita City Council adopts a legislative platform to outline its position on priority issues and matters that impact the city of Santa Clarita’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority.

Additionally, the City Council routinely reviews federal and state bills and adopts an official position to communicate the City’s interests at the federal and state levels of government. Residents can review legislative priorities and submit comments and concerns about federal and state bills on the City’s Legislation website at santa-clarita.com/Legislation.

“One of the City Council’s leading responsibilities is to advocate for the interests of our community and residents at the county, state and federal levels,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda. “It is vitally important that residents know the positions of the City Council on various legislation and know how they can participate in their government by supporting or opposing a bill.”

The 2021 Legislative Platform was adopted by the City Council on November 10, 2020, and positions were taken on a pair of state senate bills on February 23, 2021.

The first piece of legislation, Senate Bill 6 (SB 6), relates to local planning with regard to housing and commercial zones. This bill authorizes specific housing developments in commercial or office zones and preempts local land use authority by requiring local governments to approve housing developments that meet certain conditions through a streamlined, ministerial review process. The City Council opposed this bill unless it is amended, requesting the author remove the streamlined, ministerial review provision.

The City Council also took a position on Senate Bill 9 (SB 9), which relates to housing development approvals. Specifically, the bill would preempt certain local land use authority, including zoning, design standards, parking and overall application standards related to specific residential developments. The City Council opposed this bill outright.

To learn more about SB 6 and SB 9, please visit the city of Santa Clarita’s website at santa-clarita.com/Legislation.

Residents may also submit a letter in support of or opposition to a piece of legislation by connecting with their federal or state representative using the contacting information at santa-clarita.com/Representatives.

