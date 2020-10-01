Santa Clarita Park Playgrounds to Reopen Friday

Children and families in Santa Clarita will soon be able to do what they love most once more – play on playgrounds at the City’s 35 parks. Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced Wednesday that cities throughout the County could begin reopening public playgrounds at parks under their jurisdiction at their discretion.

All city of Santa Clarita playgrounds will be made available to the public on Friday, Oct. 2. Signage, including comprehensive protocols, will be posted at the playgrounds to ensure the continued health and safety of the community.

Playground equipment at city of Santa Clarita parks have remained closed since the early days of the County’s Safer at Home order. However, kids in Santa Clarita will once again be able to play at their heart’s content and explore all that their local City park has to offer.

“One of the things that makes Santa Clarita so special is our 35 amazing parks,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “The last six months have been challenging for residents in so many ways, and not being able to get kids outside to climb, swing and play has been distressing to both parents and kids. We are thrilled to welcome the community back to the playgrounds!”

In January, the City celebrated the grand opening of the Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park, a first-of-its-kind playground structure in Santa Clarita designed for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy. With a fully accessible Merry-Go-All, four types of swings, sensory-friendly elements and more, this Western-themed playground allows children to develop physical, cognitive, sensory and social skills in a fun and engaging way.

In June, Plum Canyon Park officially opened to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. However, since opening, the park has only been available for walking trails with limited exercise space. Plum Canyon Park, located on Skyline Ranch Road near Bension Drive, features a large playground with two shaded areas and equipment for both big and little kids.

For more information about activities and businesses reopening in Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com. For a list of all 35 Santa Clarita parks to explore, please visit santa-clarita.com/parks.