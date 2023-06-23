header image

1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Live ‘Chick Cam’
| Friday, Jun 23, 2023
chick cam

Check out the egg-celent live feed from “Chick Cam.” The Santa Clarita Public Library has been working around the cluck to offer residents, visitors and bird lovers the opportunity to watch chickens incubate, hatch and grow on the “Chick Cam.”

Four chicken eggs are currently in the incubator and over the next three weeks, the video will be broadcasted on a live stream to the vity’s YouTube channel. The incubator keeps the eggs at a standard temperature and humidity, mimicking the perfect environment for the eggs to hatch. The incubator also rolls the eggs for five seconds every hour. Viewers will be able to watch as the chicks peck their way out of their shells and be transferred into a transparent “brooding box,” where the public can see them grow online or in person in a few weeks.

If you would like to watch virtually, visit the city of Santa Clarita’s YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/@SantaClaritaGov. The entire program was funded by the Lunch at the Library grant from the California State Library to deliver summer reading and learning programs for children and teens and health and wellness programs for families.

To learn more about the Chick Cam and other Library programs, follow the Santa Clarita Public Library (@scvpubliclibrary) on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for updates.

June 27: City Council Meets on Budget, Levies, Sand Canyon Trail Project

June 27: City Council Meets on Budget, Levies, Sand Canyon Trail Project
Friday, Jun 23, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Call for Art: Youth Artist Spotlight

Santa Clarita Call for Art: Youth Artist Spotlight
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to display the artwork of Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County youth up to the age of 18 at the Canyon Country Library.
FULL STORY...

June 24: Trail Advisory for Santa Clara River Trail in Canyon Country

June 24: Trail Advisory for Santa Clara River Trail in Canyon Country
Monday, Jun 19, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a trail advisory for lanes of the Santa Clara River Trail under the Whites Canyon Bridge.
FULL STORY...

June 20: Planning Commission Holds Public Hearings on Projects

June 20: Planning Commission Holds Public Hearings on Projects
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at Hart Park
Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at William S. Hart Regional Park presented by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Friday, June 30 and Friday, July 28 at 7:45 p.m.
Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at Hart Park
June 28: Special Meeting of Hart Board to Fill Empty Seat
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 28 at 8 a.m. This meeting will include interviews and selection of a provisional appointment to the vacant Governing Board seat. Candidates vying for the seat include Eric Anderson, Thomas Gavin, Donald Rimac, Santa Rivera, Tyger White and Erin Wilson.
June 28: Special Meeting of Hart Board to Fill Empty Seat
CalArtian Films Selected for 2023 Annecy Film Festival
The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, held in mid-June in southeastern France, screened numerous films by alums of California Institute of the Arts in competition across the official selection’s various categories. For the 2023 edition, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival received more than 3,300 films from a hundred countries.
CalArtian Films Selected for 2023 Annecy Film Festival
June 28: Win Prizes at Free SCV Chamber Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the entire Santa Clarita Valley community to attend its much-anticipated Business Expo on Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The Expo is free to attend and registration is not required for attendees. Raffle prizes include a seven-day Princess Cruise.
June 28: Win Prizes at Free SCV Chamber Business Expo
July 20: ‘Water Shaped Dreams’ Artist’s Reception at The MAIN
An exhibit of fine art, "Water Shaped Dreams" by Sarah Lynn, will be on display at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall from June 27 to July 30.
July 20: ‘Water Shaped Dreams’ Artist’s Reception at The MAIN
June 27: City Council Meets on Budget, Levies, Sand Canyon Trail Project
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 27: City Council Meets on Budget, Levies, Sand Canyon Trail Project
Sidewalk Vendors Can Receive Free Business Support
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity with support from Inclusive Action for the City, Community Power Collective and local county partners, can help sidewalk vendors start up and thrive in L.A. County's growing open-air economy, while also ensuring safe and healthy communities through compliant sidewalk vending operations.
Sidewalk Vendors Can Receive Free Business Support
July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike
Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area during the magical twilight and early event full moon hours on a 90-minute hike led by trained staff and volunteers. The hike will highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories. Hikes are weather contingent.
July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike
June 24: Free Kids Drum Circle Stevenson Ranch
The REMO Saturday Morning Kids Drum Circle, established in 2003, will present a special Kids Drum Circle on Saturday, June 24 at the Stevenson Ranch Library starting at 11 a.m. The drum circle is scheduled to last until noon.
June 24: Free Kids Drum Circle Stevenson Ranch
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Mustangs Announce Cross Country Fall Schedule
The Master's University men's and women's cross country teams will have five meets in 2023, including a return to their home meet, before defending their titles in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.
Mustangs Announce Cross Country Fall Schedule
Vincent Titiriga Named to Castaic Union School Board
The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Titiriga to the school board.
Vincent Titiriga Named to Castaic Union School Board
TMU Releases Men’s, Women’s Fall Golf Schedules
After the most successful season in The Master's University's golf history, the men and women will tee it up once again this fall to compete for a national title.
TMU Releases Men’s, Women’s Fall Golf Schedules
COC Fall Semester Featuring New Career-Focused Programs
College of the Canyons will offer new degrees and certificates in the fall 2023 semester designed to help students successfully launch careers in growing fields.
COC Fall Semester Featuring New Career-Focused Programs
Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit
The Open Book Canyon Country Hosting New, Live Podcast
A live podcast tour is coming to Santa Clarita. The Open Book - Canyon Country will be hosting the podcast, Most Writers Are Fans, on Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m.
The Open Book Canyon Country Hosting New, Live Podcast
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Staying Safe During Fourth of July
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Staying Safe During Fourth of July
Canyons Aquatic Club Hosts SoCal Championships
Canyons Aquatic Club recently hosted over 700 young swimmers at the Southern California Swimming June Age Group Championships, held at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center June 16-19.
Canyons Aquatic Club Hosts SoCal Championships
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the foolowing Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
After President & CEO Holly Schroeder announced her resignation SCVEDC is now in the process of finding a successor. 
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean water.
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
