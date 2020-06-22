Santa Clarita Residents Hold Vigil in Honor of Robert Fuller, Malcolm Harsch

A few dozen Santa Clarita residents gathered in Central Park Saturday to honor the deaths of Robert Fuller, 24, and Malcolm Harsch, 38, two Black men who died last week in Palmdale and Victorville.
Gathered in a field behind the baseball diamonds, the two dozen or so people in attendance discussed the importance of the deaths of Fuller — who was found hanged in a tree near Palmdale City Hall on June 10 — and Harsch, who was also found hanged in a tree in Victorville on May 31. Harsch’s family issued a statement Saturday that said his death appeared to be a suicide.
During the vigil, those in attendance held flowers in honor of the two men and talked about the need to feel in solidarity with the families in Palmdale and Victorville. They also held up electronically lit candles in honor of those who died unjust deaths.
Trey Durden, 21, of Saugus, said he was in attendance to honor both Fuller, and his half-brother Terron Jammal Boone, who was killed during a shootout with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Kern County on Wednesday.
“It was tragic what happened and we want to remember their lives,” Durden said.
“In November, we experienced a mass shooting, and the violence seems to be a recurring theme,” said Tate Dickens, 21, also of Saugus. “It’s not about just our city or county, but also the valley and our neighbors down the highway.”
A candlelight vigil is held in Central Park in Saugus Saturday night in honor of Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch. June 20, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
“Palmdale is our neighbors, and I just feel like it’s a sense of community,” Durden added. “It’s important for us to come together as a people.”
Harry Reed, 70, of Newhall, discussed how he might be the oldest person in attendance and saw his first lynching in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1964. He then drew parallels between that lynching, and the hangings saw throughout the country in recent weeks.
“The lynching doesn’t just affect the one that they lynched, it affects everybody who sees it, who hears about it,” said Reed, “and most importantly those who allow themselves to be influenced by it. The No. 1 thing we can’t do is let it stop us. They can’t hang all of us.”
A candlelight vigil is held in Central Park in Saugus Saturday night in honor of Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch. June 20, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
In addition to discussing the ills of systemic racism, the speakers during the event also touched on the importance of mental health.
“It’s really beautiful especially for this community, for our Black community and all the people of color to see so many people coming out here to show that you support them, you love them, you respect them and honor them,” said Megan Duncan, 21, of Santa Clarita. “I really hope that this is the catalyst for change, and I’m hoping that the next generation doesn’t have to go through some of the things that the older generation and our generation have to go through.”
“Nobody should ever be judged on the person who they are based on the color of their skin,” Duncan added. “We can just keep growing and changing and give the future to our Black community that they deserve.”
The investigation into Fuller’s death had not yet been concluded in the city of Palmdale as of Saturday.
Capping a hectic stretch of negotiations shortened and complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a California budget deal with lawmakers Monday to patch the state’s shattered finances.
Capping a hectic stretch of negotiations shortened and complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a California budget deal with lawmakers Monday to patch the state’s shattered finances.
Seniors are not asking for unfair advantages over others. During this pandemic, they appreciate shopping early, getting business-to-door services, wellness checks by phone, and food security. All they ask is an equitable opportunity to survive with dignity in their homes and not in substandard, infected nursing homes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,841 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Friday.
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Just weeks before health orders effectively shut down the nation due to the novel coronavirus, Los Angeles County voters waited for hours to cast their vote in the March primary election.
Registered nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will hold a rally at Heritage Park in Valencia on Saturday, June 20, starting at 10 a.m., to address patient safety issues at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,414 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 5 more local cases than reported Thursday.
Los Angeles will increase homeless bed space by 6,000 in the next 10 months as part of an agreement between city and county governments who are being sued in federal court over a lack of progress on the growing population of people living on the streets.
On June 19, 1865, Logan Stroud, one of the largest slave-owners in east Texas, walked to the front porch of his plantation home, which he called Pleasant Retreat. More than 150 of his enslaved workers gathered around to listen.
More than half of the inmates in a single, 2,000-person facility on the Pitchess Detention Center campus have contracted coronavirus, according to documents obtained by The Signal on Tuesday from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.