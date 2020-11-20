Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses

City of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation officials said Friday that 149 small businesses within the SCV have been approved to receive one-time COVID relief grants of up to $5,000 per business as reimbursement for COVID-related expenses.

The COVID relief grants were part of a program the city and the SCVEDC developed utilizing CARES Act funding.

Interested applicants began receiving their approval or denial letters beginning on Thursday, November 19. Verified eligible businesses that have met all specified grant qualifications and requirements can expect to receive grant funds by the end of the year.

The Santa Clarita Small Business COVID Relief Grant program was approved by the City Council on October 13, 2020, in response to the urgent needs of Santa Clarita’s business community due to the global pandemic.

The SCVEDC has partnered with the city during this program to maximize its impact and expand its reach to eligible small businesses located throughout the SCV, both in the city of Santa Clarita and in the surrounding unincorporated Los Angeles County areas.

For more information, contact Administrative Analyst for Business Development Monica Fawcett at mfawcett@santa-clarita.com.