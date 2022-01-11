Santa Clarita Sees Drop in Traffic Collisions, Injuries

Traffic collisions and injuries on City of Santa Clarita streets are trending downward compared to pre-pandemic statistics, thanks in no small part to the continued safe driving behavior of Heads Up residents.

From January through October 2021, total collisions are down 9 percent, collisions involving pedestrians are down 21 percent and collisions involving cyclists are down 11 percent compared to the same time period in 2019. The City is comparing 2021 to 2019 – and not 2020 – due to comparable daily traffic volumes.

The City saw its lowest recorded collision injury rate in 2020 – 180 collisions with reported injuries per 100,000 population – though fewer cars were on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic with various public health restrictions in place and more residents working from home. When comparing 2021 statistics to 2019, there have been fewer overall collisions and injuries sustained in collisions have decreased by 16 percent. Despite loosening restrictions and traffic levels returning to pre-pandemic numbers, the City’s collision injury rate is projected to be 192 in 2021. This is a 6.7 percent increase from 2020 but an 18.3 percent decrease from 2019.

When comparing the City’s collision injury rate to other jurisdictions, it is clear that Santa Clarita roads are safer than those of other areas. Based on the latest data available for all agencies (2019), the City’s collision injury rate is 50 percent lower than the State of California average and 60 percent lower than both the National and Countywide averages.

The city of Santa Clarita reminds residents to remain Heads Up while on the road. Heads Up drivers disconnect from distractions in the car, while Heads Up pedestrians and cyclists ensure they are aware of their surroundings and can be seen at all times. With holiday parties and the end of the year on the horizon, residents are also reminded to designate a driver and never drink and drive.

To learn more about the City’s award-winning Heads Up traffic safety campaign, please visit santa-clarita.com/HeadsUp.

