Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Returns for 2022

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back! After a 2-year hiatus, the parade returns to Old Town Newhall on Monday, July 4, to celebrate the front-line personnel – from healthcare workers to first responders, schoolteachers to restaurateurs and more – who kept our community safe and sane during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 90th Anniversary Parade brings together thousands of participants and spectators to celebrate America’s independence, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout. From there, the parade heads north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library, and then north onto Orchard Village Road ending at Dalbey Drive.

“I know our Santa Clarita community has missed this hometown Fourth of July parade for the past two years, so the SCV Parade Committee is bringing it back bigger and better than ever,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “Not only will it be an amazing display of patriotism, but it will also be an opportunity to show gratitude to our frontline workers who have kept our community, and nation, moving and healthy during the long months of the pandemic. Join your family, friends and neighbors as we come together once again to celebrate the freedoms of our great country.”

Anyone is welcome to submit an entry to be in the parade. From Scout troops to clubs, nonprofit organizations, businesses, churches and individual residents, the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is the perfect patriotic way to “see and be seen.” The parade committee is accepting entries through the parade website, SCVParade.com. Entries must be submitted by June 15; after that, a late fee applies with a final deadline of June 22.

No registration is required simply to watch the parade – just show up and have a good time.

All local media (SCVTV, The Signal newspaper, KHTS FM 98.1/AM 1220 and Santa Clarita Magazine) cover the parade in their own unique way.

SCVTV, our nonprofit community television channel, will provide live coverage via SCVTV.com and Facebook, as well as Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV and Roku. Tune into the live coverage for exclusive interviews, float-by-float announcing and a multi-camera production. Watch it again at 8 p.m. on July 4 and at various times in the days to follow. Maybe you’ll see yourself!

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is put on annually by a volunteer committee that includes veterans, city officials, educators and members of local fraternal organizations.

“Our community is more than ready for a return to normalcy, and this could be one of the biggest parades we’ve seen in years,” said Leon Worden, who has chaired the parade since 1996. “We’ve all been through a lot the last two years, and it’s fitting that we honor the people who were there for us – be it an ambulance driver or a teacher who had to adapt to Zoom classes or the person who went to work at the local grocery store day after day without knowing what would come next.”

Worden noted that the 2020-2021 cancellations were the first time since World War II that Newhall skipped the parade. Wartime restrictions put the kibosh on the event from 1942-1944. Otherwise, it has been held annually since 1932.

For more information about the parade and the entry form, visit scvparade.com and follow the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Facebook page. Entrants are advised to read the parade rules and FAQ’s on the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...