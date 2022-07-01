Mayor Laurene Weste Monthly Message | Fourth of July in Full Swing

Get ready to don your red, white and blue and wave your American flags high! The Fourth of July is once again in full swing here in Santa Clarita, which means a full day of patriotic festivities for residents.

The fun kicks off at 7 a.m. when the annual Independence Day Classic gets people up and running with a 10K, 5K and Kids K along the parade route. That’s right, the hometown favorite Fourth of July Parade is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s parade is going to be bigger and better than ever as we honor the men and women who kept our nation and city going throughout the pandemic. This year’s theme is “Celebrating America’s Independence and Honoring our Front-Line Personnel.”

The 90th Anniversary Parade will bring together thousands of participants and spectators to celebrate America’s independence, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout. From there, the parade heads north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library and then north onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive.

Make sure you find a spot along the route to view all of the fun! Then, as the sun sets, all eyes will turn to the skies for the city of Santa Clarita’s Spirit of America fireworks show. The dazzling display will once again be set off from Westfield Valencia Town Center. As you watch the spectacular show in the sky, make sure you tune your radio to KHTS 98.1 FM and 1220 AM to hear special introductions to the fireworks show, as well as patriotic music synchronized to the display. I wish all of you a very happy and safe Fourth of July!

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santa-clarita.com.

