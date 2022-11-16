header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 16
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Santa Clarita Wins Third Award for Most Business-Friendly City
| Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Last Thursday night, the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation  recognized the City of Santa Clarita as the Most Business Friendly City  in Los Angeles County with a population greater than 60,000, tying with the City of Gardena.

El Segundo was named the winner for cities with a population under 60,000. Tom Cole and Monica Fawcett from the city’s Economic Development department accepted the award on the city’s behalf at the LAEDC’s 27th Eddy Awards in SoFi Stadium.

The Eddy Awards® is one of the most prestigious awards programs to recognize leadership in economic development in business and government throughout Los Angeles County. It celebrates exceptional public and private leadership in L.A .County economic development, with the Most Business Friendly City Award and recognition of honorees that demonstrate outstanding contributions to economic development in the region.

“Santa Clarita is consistently known as one of the state’s most business friendly cities,” said Holly Schroeder, President & CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, who was also in attendance. “Leaders in Santa Clarita recognize the importance of a strong and diverse economy to protect and enhance SCV’s quality of life. As our partners in economic development, SCVEDC is thrilled that the City of Santa Clarita has been given this honor.”

The city was the Winner of the LAEDC’s Award in 2008 and 2016, and a Finalist in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, and  2021. We also won 2018’s Most Business Friendly City in L.A. County from the Los Angeles County Business Federation  in their annual poll, which represents a snapshot of key issues of concern in the Los Angeles County business community.

The Kosmont-Rose Institute’s 2018 Cost of Doing Business Survey also ranked Santa Clarita among the best cities in Southern California. Ranks were based on municipal and county taxes, fees and other demographics. Santa Clarita was recognized as a low-cost city due to its low property tax rates, no utility tax and several other business benefits compared to neighboring cities such as Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena and Los Angeles.

The City of Santa Clarita commented in a press release how its “…partnerships with the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of CommerceValley Industry AssociationSmall Business Development Center and College of the Canyons help attract and retain thriving businesses with a mission of increasing jobs and continually improving the community. Additionally, these partnerships help advocate and support the needs of local businesses through job fairs, training, webinars and many other resources.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by the LAEDC as the Most Business-Friendly City in Los Angeles County,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “This award is a testament to the strength of our business community and the city’s strategic partnerships with local business organizations[…]. I could not be prouder of the way our community rallied together post-pandemic to support our local businesses and ensure our companies, big and small here in Santa Clarita, continue to thrive.”

Our valley continues to be the ideal place for companies to do business, with great access to state-of-the-art facilities, workforce and markets, with a quality of life that can’t be beat. All of this is made possible when you have a region which actively collaborates with the various businesses and organizations, dedicating a myriad of resources to ensure the success of its employers, as well as the employees that live and work here.

To find out how your company can thrive in the business-friendly Santa Clarita Valley, download our Incentives & Resource Guide today.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
11-16-2022 Santa Clarita Wins Third Award for Most Business-Friendly City
11-15-2022 Brian Hoffman Captures Gold Medal at Magicians Convention
11-15-2022 Frontier Toyota Under New Ownership
11-15-2022 Dec. 2: VIA CEO Forum Discusses Business, Community Issues
11-10-2022 Nov. 11: Walmart Supercenter Grand Re-Opening Celebration
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard
The Valencia High Marching Band and Color Guard competed in Oxnard High School's "Keepin The Music Alive" field tournament taking home top prizes across the board. 
Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard
Nov. 20: Diviners Fest Supports Mental Health
Diviners Fest is a unique annual gathering of conscious artists, transformational speakers, musicians, students of self-growth, and healing workshops for the purpose of mindful awareness and creative expression.
Nov. 20: Diviners Fest Supports Mental Health
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Continues to Rise
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed nine new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,215 new cases countywide and 82 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Continues to Rise
Santa Clarita Wins Third Award for Most Business-Friendly City
Last Thursday night, the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation  recognized the City of Santa Clarita as the Most Business Friendly City  in LA County with a population greater than 60,000, tying with the City of Gardena.
Santa Clarita Wins Third Award for Most Business-Friendly City
COC Foundation to Honor Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg with 2023 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the prestigious Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Foundation to Honor Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg with 2023 Silver Spur Award
Meera Komarraju Named CSUN’s New Provost
Meera Komarraju, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Northridge.
Meera Komarraju Named CSUN’s New Provost
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Hosts Webinar to Help Educators and Parents Protect Students from Opioid Crisis
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today convened a panel of experts to speak about strategies to combat the opioid/fentanyl crisis, the fastest-growing cause of death in California.
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Hosts Webinar to Help Educators and Parents Protect Students from Opioid Crisis
Supervisor Barger Issues Statement on LASD Cadet Training Accident
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, reacting to breaking news that a group of L.A. County Sheriff Department cadets were hit by a vehicle during their morning training run:
Supervisor Barger Issues Statement on LASD Cadet Training Accident
LACDA Launches New Childcare Grant Program to Assist Working Families
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds
LACDA Launches New Childcare Grant Program to Assist Working Families
Nov. 18: Free Screening of ‘Big Hero 6’ at COC Canyon Country Campus
A free screening of the family-friendly movie "Big Hero 6" will be held Friday, Nov. 18 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus, Upper Plaza adjacent to the Takeda Science Center, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Nov. 18: Free Screening of ‘Big Hero 6’ at COC Canyon Country Campus
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Brian Hoffman Captures Gold Medal at Magicians Convention
Santa Clarita Valley entertainer Brian Hoffman earned a gold medal at the 89th Pacific Coast Association of Magicians convention in Mission, British Columbia.
Brian Hoffman Captures Gold Medal at Magicians Convention
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Increasing
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,532 new cases countywide and 48 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Increasing
Villanueva Concedes Election to Luna
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded to former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna during a press conference held Tuesday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.
Villanueva Concedes Election to Luna
Caltrans Opens Fourth Lane on Northbound I-5
Caltrans has opened a fourth lane on Northbound I-5 in northern Los Angeles County where the Route Fire, which started Aug. 31, caused significant damage to retaining walls that support the roadway in this mountainous area.
Caltrans Opens Fourth Lane on Northbound I-5
COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships
Led by the trio of Motoko Shimoji, Flora Peugnet and Carla Menendez, the College of the Canyons Cougars women's golf team hold a 10-shot lead on the rest of the field after Day 1 of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women's Golf State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Club.
COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships
Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA
One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.
Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA
Frontier Toyota Under New Ownership
Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles.
Frontier Toyota Under New Ownership
Dec. 2: VIA CEO Forum Discusses Business, Community Issues
The Valley Industry Association will present a CEO Forum on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355. Opening speaker will be Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Santa Clarita.
Dec. 2: VIA CEO Forum Discusses Business, Community Issues
A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita
The holidays are fast approaching, and in Santa Clarita, that means one thing – Light Up Main Street is almost here. Join thousands of residents in Old Town Newhall for a fun and festive night as the City of Santa Clarita kicks off the season in style.
A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita
Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic
Vet @ the Park, a free pet wellness clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Valle Park, 28201 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. CA 91384.
Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic
CalArts Mourns Death of Alice Estes Davis, Disney Costume Designer
Legendary Walt Disney Imagineering costume designer and Chouinard alum Alice Estes Davis, known for her design work for Disney theme park attractions It’s a Small World and Pirates of the Caribbean, died on Thursday, Nov. 3. She was 93.
CalArts Mourns Death of Alice Estes Davis, Disney Costume Designer
No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title
No. 24 College of the Canyons football finished its season on a high note, downing No. 20 Long Beach City College 31-24 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 to claim a share of the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League championship, after winning three of its final four games down the stretch.
No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title
TMU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back with Win
Kaleb Lowery scored his third double-double in the first five games and Christian Sweazie dropped in three clutch 3-pointers as The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated Cal Lutheran 64-49 at The MacArthur Center Saturday night.
TMU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back with Win
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: