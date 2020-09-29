header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
95°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 29
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Santa Clarita Youth Education Advocate’s Annual Award Brings Hope Across Africa
| Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
2020 DUSUSU Award Presentation
Zuriel Oduwole, (right), a Santa Clarita youth education advocate, presents the 2020 DUSUSU Award to First Lady of Sierra Leone, H.E Fatima Maada Bio.

 

In its 2015 regional annual report, UNESCO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes international collaboration in education, science, and culture, listed Mozambique as one of the countries in Africa with the highest incidence of girl marriage. To some on the continent, this is an accepted practice. But to others like Zuriel Oduwole, a Santa Clarita youth education advocate, it is a culture that robs millions of young girls of a promising and productive future.

In 2018, something began to give in Mozambique. The country’s first lady, H.E. Isaura Nyusi, was announced as the recipient of the annual DUSUSU Awards, in recognition of her continuous work for girl’s education.

The Award History
The year was 2014. The Republicans has just taken over control of the senate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had won elections in the worlds largest democracy – India. Oil prices had crashed from its high of over $100, the Brazil World Cup brought the world together, Scotland voted to stay as part of the UK, and Russia had annexed Crimea.

While all the above were going on, a young Oduwole, then 11, had a simple idea to recognize two categories of female leaders (a first lady and a gender minister) on the continent, who are working tirelessly and recording measurable differences in improving the lives and well-being of young girls in their countries.

The event in Mozambique, during which First Lady Nyusi received the 2018 award in Maputo was a moment of pride and celebration. It was broadcast on national television and attended by senior government officials including the education minister, diplomats, and a cross section of school children.

Real Hope Emerges in a Country
During her visit to Mozambique to present the award, Oduwole, who is now a student at UCLA, met with President Filipe Nyusi. Her conversation with Nyusi centered on education, and the potentials his country’s girls could add to their economy if they are empowered, educated, and skilled in various fields. She showed herself simply as an example of what can be accomplished if a girl is educated and culturally encouraged without limitations.

In July 2019, after series of intense conversations that begun during her visit 18 months earlier and a reinvigorated interest from the First Lady’s office, Mozambique finally outlawed girl marriage, making the practice a crime punishable by imprisonment. It has brought ‘real hope’ to many young girls in the country, who otherwise could have been married off today.

The landmark legislation in Mozambique was the culmination of a series of events and the hard work of many, that was reinvigorated with the presentation of the 2018 DUSUSU Awards to the country’s First Lady.

To date, five other African First ladies have received the DUSUSU Award, including the first ladies of Tanzania (2014), Kenya (2015), Namibia (2016), Senegal (2017) and Cabo Verde (2019). Their recognition spurs them and others to do more, for girls in their countries.

It is lightly rumored that when African first ladies meet at some of their annual events or similar gatherings, they jokingly talk about their accolades, but the pride of accolades has become the DUSUSU Award. This is primarily because it has no political, regional power, or other external influence in its decision. Rather, it was created and is presented by a teenage girl, who sees through a simple innocent prism, that has now become a new standard in award recognition.

THE 2020 DUSUSU Award
The First Lady of Sierra Leone, H.E Fatima Maada Bio, has been announced as the recipient and has been presented with 2020 DUSUSU Award at a simple but elegant event. It is for her wide-ranging national campaign titled ‘Hands Off Our Girls” launched in late 2018. Her initiative zeros in on the deep-rooted problems of sexual violence against girls in the country, a bye product of the history of nations past civil war, where girls were seen as properties and spoils of war.

Congratulations to her and the people of Sierra Leone. The search for the 2021 recipient can now begin.

For more information on Zuriel Oduwole, visit https://www.zurieloduwole.com/foundation.

For more information about the DUSUSU awards, visit http://www.dreamupspeakupstandup.com/dususu.html.

2019 DUSUSU Award to Cape Verde First Lady H.E. Ligia Fonseca

2019 DUSUSU Award to Cape Verde First Lady H.E. Ligia Fonseca.

Zuriel Meets President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo March 2018

Zuriel Meets President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo March 2018.

Award to Senegal First Lady Mariame Faye Salle in Dakar 2017

Award to Senegal First Lady Mariame Faye Salle in Dakar 2017.

Presenting Award to Kenya First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in Nairobi - 2015

Presenting Award to Kenya First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in Nairobi – 2015.

Zuriel [2nd Left] and her DUSUSU Foundation Members Meet President Addo Kuffor in Ghana

Zuriel [2nd Left] and her DUSUSU Foundation Members Meet President Addo Kuffor in Ghana.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 39 new deaths and 905 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 6,156 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week
Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to allow breweries and wineries to resume outdoor operations in one week.
FULL STORY...
Westfield Sues L.A. County Over Indoor Mall Closures
Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
Westfield Sues L.A. County Over Indoor Mall Closures
The largest indoor mall operator in the region, with locations including the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over COVID-19 health guidelines that have kept the shopping centers closed.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 39 new deaths and 905 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 6,156 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to allow breweries and wineries to resume outdoor operations in one week.
Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week
Westfield Sues L.A. County Over Indoor Mall Closures
The largest indoor mall operator in the region, with locations including the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over COVID-19 health guidelines that have kept the shopping centers closed.
Westfield Sues L.A. County Over Indoor Mall Closures
L.A. County to Explore Veteran Suicide Review Team
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl to begin sharing data about veteran suicides between the Department of Veterans Affairs and Los Angeles County and explore the possibility of establishing a countywide veteran suicide review team.
L.A. County to Explore Veteran Suicide Review Team
31 Days of Hope to Help Increase Breast Cancer Awareness, Support
Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual event, 31 Days of Hope to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
31 Days of Hope to Help Increase Breast Cancer Awareness, Support
California Sues Feds to Force Crack Down on ‘Ghost Guns’
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Fed up with the growing number of untraceable homemade firearms used in gun crimes and mass shootings, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a federal lawsuit Tuesday to force the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to crack down on so-called “ghost guns” that skirt laws requiring background checks and age verification.
California Sues Feds to Force Crack Down on ‘Ghost Guns’
Newhall Power Outage Due to Mylar Balloons
Thousands of Southern California Edison customers were suddenly left without power late Tuesday morning in Newhall after balloons came in contact with power lines, according to officials.
Newhall Power Outage Due to Mylar Balloons
Barger Motion to Begin School Waiver Reopening Process Approved by Supes
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will enable elementary schools to begin applying for a waiver to reopen grades TK-2 in schools, prioritizing schools with a high number of low-income students.
Barger Motion to Begin School Waiver Reopening Process Approved by Supes
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Features New Online October Events
While in-person events may be postponed for the time being, the city of Santa Clarita events team is bringing you virtual and physically distanced happenings to fill the void.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Features New Online October Events
Martindale Fire Remains at 230 Acres, 40% Containment
The fast-moving Martindale Fire, which started near Bouquet Reservoir, remained at 230 acres overnight, with firefighters able to achieve 40% containment by Tuesday morning.
Martindale Fire Remains at 230 Acres, 40% Containment
Higher Education Nonprofit Recognizes Former CSUN VP for Community Leadership
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
Higher Education Nonprofit Recognizes Former CSUN VP for Community Leadership
Oct. 13: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Cameron Smyth
The Valley Industry Association will welcome Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth as the Keynote Speaker for the October VIA Virtual Series taking place Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 11:00 a.m - 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 13: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Cameron Smyth
Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on SB I-5 Leaves One Dead
A fatal traffic collision south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 stalled traffic for morning commuters Tuesday.
Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on SB I-5 Leaves One Dead
Costco Gas Main Break Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures
A gas main break at Costco in Canyon Country prompted evacuations and road closures Tuesday morning.
Costco Gas Main Break Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures
Santa Clarita Youth Education Advocate’s Annual Award Brings Hope Across Africa
In its 2015 regional annual report, UNESCO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes international collaboration in education, science, and culture, listed Mozambique as one of the countries in Africa with the highest incidence of girl marriage.
Santa Clarita Youth Education Advocate’s Annual Award Brings Hope Across Africa
Today in SCV History (Sept. 29)
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
‘Martindale’ Brush Fire in Bouquet Canyon, Visible from SCV, Threatens Strctures
Smoke from a brush fire dubbed the Martindale Fire in Bouquet Canyon near the Bouquet Reservoir was visible from areas in the Santa Clarita Valley shortly after the blaze broke out Monday afternoon, quickly burning 200 acres and threatening structures.
‘Martindale’ Brush Fire in Bouquet Canyon, Visible from SCV, Threatens Strctures
World Marks Grim Milestone: 1 Million COVID-19 Deaths
The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1 million Monday afternoon, a grim milestone in a pandemic that caught much of the world unprepared for a health crisis and left economies reeling, convulsed politics and fundamentally altered the world.
World Marks Grim Milestone: 1 Million COVID-19 Deaths
Oct. 5: SCV Water Treatment Plant Virtual Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
SCV Water invites the community to a virtual ribbon-cutting on Monday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m., celebrating the completion of a new water treatment plant.
Oct. 5: SCV Water Treatment Plant Virtual Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Daniel Bradley of Newhall Honored as Gold Star Son at White House
Newhall resident Daniel Bradley, a Vietnam veteran and Gold Star son, had the chance to fly to Washington, D.C., to attend a reception at the White House Sunday to honor Gold Star families and their loved ones who’ve died in service.
Daniel Bradley of Newhall Honored as Gold Star Son at White House
Busy Slate of Productions This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office reports a busy slate of production activity in the Santa Clarita Valley this week, September 28-October 4.
Busy Slate of Productions This Week in SCV
SCV Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended the current extreme heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday evening.
SCV Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Saturday
SCV Chamber to Launch Monthly Roundtable for Small Business Owners
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the launch of a forum for small business owners -- the Small Business Roundtable.
SCV Chamber to Launch Monthly Roundtable for Small Business Owners
%d bloggers like this: