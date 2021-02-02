Saugus Woman Who Stole from SCV Girl Scouts Disciplined by State Accountancy Board

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

Patricia Cascione

File photo: Patricia Guardado, also known as Patricia Cascione, pleaded no contest to one count of embezzling on December 18, 2019 and on December 20, 2019 was sentenced to one year in jail and five years’ probation.

After filing a formal accusation, the California Board of Accountancy recently disciplined a Saugus woman convicted of stealing from a local Girl Scouts troop.

Patricia Guardado, also known as Patricia Cascione, who was sentenced to one year in jail for her crime, “has been disciplined” by the board, according to Wayne Wilson, a special projects analyst for the board.

The accusation was brought forth by Patti Bowers, executive officer of the board’s Department of Consumer Affairs, in September, board officials announced last month. Discipline included the “revoking or suspending, restricting, (or) limiting” of any permit or certificate, by the board for multiple causes such as embezzlement, fiscal dishonesty and failure to report conviction.

“Respondent committed acts of dishonesty, fraud, gross negligence, or repeated negligent acts,” read the accusation.

Guardado was sentenced in December 2019 to one year in jail and five years of formal probation for embezzling more than $93,000 from the Girl Scouts and a cancer center over a four-year period between March 2013 and February 2017, according to the accusation.

She had agreed to pay restitution to both victims named in the criminal complaint, according to Deputy District Attorney Benyomin Forer of the Cyber Crime Division at the time.

Guardado, a certified public accountant, was the chief financial officer of the Beverly Hills Cancer Center and the volunteer treasurer for two local Girl Scouts of the United States of America chapters, as well as a Girl Scouts service unit, when the crimes occurred, Forer added.

