July 9
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Schiavo Advances Key Bills to Senate Floor
| Tuesday, Jul 9, 2024
Sacramento, State Capitol Building

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that five bills in her legislative package have advanced onto the Senate floor. Additionally, one bill is now on the Governor’s desk awaiting a signature.

“When our legislation makes progress, we’re one step closer to making the lives of hard-working families better. That’s why our bills this year are focused on making the biggest impact possible to ease financial strain, boost community safety, address housing affordability, bring forward real solutions to homelessness, and provide vital protections for seniors and veterans,” said Schiavo. “These bills are a testament to our commitment to addressing the real challenges our community faces and making a meaningful impact on the lives of our constituents.”

The following are Schiavo’s bills that are now waiting for a vote on the Senate floor:

Protecting Californian’s Pocketbooks

AB 2863: “Click to Cancel” – Protecting Consumers from Expensive Subscriptions

Seeks to enhance consumer protections with regard to automatic subscription renewals and the termination of such automatic subscription renewals.

AB 2424: Protecting Homeowners During Foreclosure

Homeowners often lose home equity during a foreclosure process, something that has long-term impact on a family’s ability to build wealth and seek homeownership in the future. This bill seeks to protect consumers during a foreclosure process for the purpose of protecting against losing home equity.

Housing, Homelessness

AB 2343: Childcare Access for Parents and Children Experiencing Homelessness or Domestic Violence

This bill would allow agencies administering CalWORKs Stage 1 and Stage 2 Child care programs to provide enhanced support, and navigation to child care services for families experiencing homelessness or surviving domestic violence. These services may be provided in partnership with homeless service agencies, domestic violence agencies, or other supportive housing groups.

Healthcare, Mental Health and Abortion Care

AB 2015: Addressing Nursing Shortage

Helps to address our critical nursing shortage by decoupling the teaching credential approval process from the hiring process, allowing nurses to obtain portable credentials from the Board of Registered Nurses.

Community Safety and Protections

AB 2943: Combating Retail Theft

As a Principle Coauthor of AB 2943, this bill combats retail theft by allowing law enforcement to make warrantless arrests for misdemeanor shoplifting and allows prosecutors to combine multiple instances of shoplifting to charge an individual for grand theft, prevent stolen goods from being sold online, and multiple additional tools to address retail theft in our community.

The following bill has passed in both the Assembly and the Senate and is now on the Governor’s desk awaiting his signature:

AB 1854: Reservist Retroactive Financial Support

Gives more time for reservists or national guard members to apply for retroactive deferment of payment and interest on certain debts, such as credit cards, vehicle loans, mortgages, and more. Members of the Guard and Reserve are often called to active duty on very short notice, and sometimes don’t learn of the protections the law provides until it is too late to take advantage of them.
