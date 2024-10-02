header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 1
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
| Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
homework

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that more key bills in her legislative package were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend.

These additional bills support victims of crime, veterans, kids with mental health challenges and parents and children experiencing homelessness.

Below are additional details on the legislation signed into law:

Expanding Housing for Disabled Veterans (AB 535)

Ensures that veterans’ disability benefits are not counted as income when determining eligibility for supportive, affordable, and transitional housing, making it easier for veterans to access the housing they need.

Crime Survivor Trauma Leave (AB 2499)

Enables employees who are victims of violence, or have a family member who is, to take unpaid leave to help those affected seek legal protection, victim services, and more without fear of discrimination or retaliation from their employers.

Healthy Homework Act (AB 2999)

Addresses the student mental health crisis by encouraging school boards to adopt homework policies that consider mental health, learning disabilities, equity and current research on effective homework practices.

Childcare Access for Parents and Children Experiencing Homelessness or Domestic Violence (AB 2343)

Improves the “no wrong door” approach, expanding CalWORKs programs’ ability to connect families experiencing homelessness or surviving domestic violence with necessary childcare and connection with supportive services.

Nine other bills authored by Schiavo have been signed by the Governor, for a total of 13 bills signed into law this legislative session.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that more key bills in her legislative package were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend.
FULL STORY...
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Would you like to learn effective ways to discuss drug and alcohol use with your children or students?
FULL STORY...
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Cast for Kids at Castaic Lake is looking for boaters to volunteer their services on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Castaic Lake.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that more key bills in her legislative package were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend.
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Would you like to learn effective ways to discuss drug and alcohol use with your children or students?
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
In a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in Great Southwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball, The Master's University Mustangs defeated the Ottawa University Arizona Spirit.
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
No. 11/12 College of the Canyons defeated visiting Santa Barbara City College by a 30-23 score on Saturday, Sept. 28 to win its third straight game and begin the conference portion of its schedule in victorious fashion.
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
With more than 800 artists participating in more than 70 exhibitions, PST ART launched across the Southern California region featuring a number of artists representing California Institute of the Arts in Valencia.
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Cast for Kids at Castaic Lake is looking for boaters to volunteer their services on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Castaic Lake.
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
As we reflect on 2024, it’s clear that this year has been one of remarkable progress and community enhancement. From the opening of Skyline Ranch Park to the near completion of the Valencia Community Center, we’ve been hard at work shaping a brighter future for all of our residents.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
As the third week of Foothill League football games approaches, one team is clearly out front, while the others are full of surprises.
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera opens its seventh season with "Cold Sassy Tree" by Carlisle Floyd, an American opera in English.
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that drivers 70-years-old and older in California whose licenses expire in 2024 and beyond will no longer be required to take a written knowledge test beginning Oct. 1.
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
The William S. Hart Union High School District is celebrating five years of supporting the mental health and well-being of students through its wellness centers.
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
he city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Sept. 4.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Dec.7: May the Force Be With You at Santa Clarita Kings Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites all Kings fans for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
Dec.7: May the Force Be With You at Santa Clarita Kings Day
Oct. 4: Halloween Psychic Experience with Colby Rebel at the MAIN
Join International Celebrity Psychic Medium Colby Rebel for a spooky evening of spirits and messages, Friday, Oct. 4 from 8-10 p.m. at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 4: Halloween Psychic Experience with Colby Rebel at the MAIN
Oct. 16: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Valencia Acura on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Public Health Announces Rental Housing Inspection Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced today the launch of the Rental Housing Habitability Program.
Public Health Announces Rental Housing Inspection Program
Kathryn Barger | On Ethics Reform
Los Angeles County must continue to move its ethics reform work forward. There's no question that public distrust in government runs deep.
Kathryn Barger | On Ethics Reform
Today in SCV History (Sept. 30)
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Today in SCV History (Sept. 29)
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Today in SCV History (Sept. 28)
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Supes Vote to Officially Make ‘Old Glory’ Historic Landmark
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to officially designate “Old Glory” a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
Supes Vote to Officially Make ‘Old Glory’ Historic Landmark
AV Medical Center Asks Public’s Help in Identifying Patient
After exhausting other identification methods, Antelope Valley Medical Center, an acute care hospital in Lancaster, California is seeking the media and public’s help in identifying family for a male patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 5.
AV Medical Center Asks Public’s Help in Identifying Patient
SCVNews.com