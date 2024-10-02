Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that more key bills in her legislative package were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend.

These additional bills support victims of crime, veterans, kids with mental health challenges and parents and children experiencing homelessness.

Below are additional details on the legislation signed into law:

Expanding Housing for Disabled Veterans (AB 535)

Ensures that veterans’ disability benefits are not counted as income when determining eligibility for supportive, affordable, and transitional housing, making it easier for veterans to access the housing they need.

Crime Survivor Trauma Leave (AB 2499)

Enables employees who are victims of violence, or have a family member who is, to take unpaid leave to help those affected seek legal protection, victim services, and more without fear of discrimination or retaliation from their employers.

Healthy Homework Act (AB 2999)

Addresses the student mental health crisis by encouraging school boards to adopt homework policies that consider mental health, learning disabilities, equity and current research on effective homework practices.

Childcare Access for Parents and Children Experiencing Homelessness or Domestic Violence (AB 2343)

Improves the “no wrong door” approach, expanding CalWORKs programs’ ability to connect families experiencing homelessness or surviving domestic violence with necessary childcare and connection with supportive services.

Nine other bills authored by Schiavo have been signed by the Governor, for a total of 13 bills signed into law this legislative session.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...