Pilar SCHIAVO_2

Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries

Uploaded: , Friday, May 5, 2023

By Press Release

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced Thursday, May 4 that more than $430,000 in grants were awarded to five libraries across Assembly District 40.

The Castaic Library, Stevenson Ranch Library, Granada Hills Branch, Northridge Branch and Chatsworth Branch were all part of the Building Forward Library Facilities Improvement Grant Award for 2023.

“At a time when other states are banning books and trying to cut funding for libraries, I am so proud that California is choosing to invest more in our public libraries,” said Schiavo, “We should be doing everything we can to make sure children, students and adults have continued access to all the resources our libraries offer. AD40 is proud to encourage and foster the pursuit of knowledge today and every day.”

The equity-based grant program that provided this funding helps to pay for capital projects for public library buildings that address critical maintenance needs, improve energy efficiency and sustainability, extend digital access, and expand physical access to library facilities.

Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. Upon her election, she was appointed as Assistant Majority Whip by the Speaker of the Assembly.

No Comments for : Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge

    City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge

    47 mins ago
  • May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event

    May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event

    2 hours ago
  • Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries

    Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries

    2 hours ago
  • SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America

    SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America

    3 hours ago
  • May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses

    May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 5)

    Today in SCV History (May 5)

    14 hours ago
  • Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane

    Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane

    21 hours ago
  • Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita

    Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita

    21 hours ago
  • June 10: Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival

    June 10: Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival

    21 hours ago
  • Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play

    Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.