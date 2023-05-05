Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced Thursday, May 4 that more than $430,000 in grants were awarded to five libraries across Assembly District 40.

The Castaic Library, Stevenson Ranch Library, Granada Hills Branch, Northridge Branch and Chatsworth Branch were all part of the Building Forward Library Facilities Improvement Grant Award for 2023.

“At a time when other states are banning books and trying to cut funding for libraries, I am so proud that California is choosing to invest more in our public libraries,” said Schiavo, “We should be doing everything we can to make sure children, students and adults have continued access to all the resources our libraries offer. AD40 is proud to encourage and foster the pursuit of knowledge today and every day.”

The equity-based grant program that provided this funding helps to pay for capital projects for public library buildings that address critical maintenance needs, improve energy efficiency and sustainability, extend digital access, and expand physical access to library facilities.

Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. Upon her election, she was appointed as Assistant Majority Whip by the Speaker of the Assembly.

