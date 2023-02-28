Schiavo Appointed to the California Workforce Development Board

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her appointment to the California Workforce Development Board by Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Since being sworn in, Schiavo has introduced several critical bills to address two of the most important issues in the district, homelessness and housing affordability and was named part of Democratic Leadership as Assistant Majority Whip. This most recent appointment is a testament to her decades of experience advocating for workers across California.

“After spending more than 20 years in the labor movement supporting working families by helping to create good jobs, ensure fair wages, and support training workers for new and growing job opportunities, I am so honored and excited to continue that work as a member of the California Workforce Development Board,” said Schiavo. “As a member of the Board, I will have the opportunity to focus on ensuring all Californians have the best opportunities to succeed and thrive as businesses and industries grow into the future. I am so grateful for the chance to serve in this capacity and look forward to delivering for our community and beyond.”

The California Workforce Development Board is responsible for the oversight and continuous improvement of the workforce system in California, including a primary focus on building new and important skills in the workforce and enabling upward mobility for all workers throughout the state. The Workforce Development Board also supports the state economy to help give all Californians an opportunity for a higher quality of life.

To learn more about the California Workforce Development Board, visit https://cwdb.ca.gov/.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. Upon her election, she was appointed as Assistant Majority Whip by the Speaker of the Assembly.

