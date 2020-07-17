[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 17
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
| Friday, Jul 17, 2020
doomsday
Andrew R. Adams aka Ron Griffin holds a copy of his self-published survivalist novel "The Macro Event: America's Survival" in his Valencia office. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

In the midst of the current health crisis, prepping for disasters has become more pertinent than ever.

Even so, when author Andrew R. Adams, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, wrote his book, “The Macro Event: America’s Survival,” he never imagined it’d be released months before a global pandemic.

The work of fiction, which Adams describes as a survivalist Doomsday book, is the first in a trilogy and follows the story of Lee Andrew Garrett, as a fictional electromagnetic pulse attack is conducted on the U.S. by Iran and North Korea, taking out the power for the entire western U.S.

“It’s so timely right now, and the survivalist (idea) works for anything,” Adams said. “I’ve been a prepper for a long time, and now everybody’s running to Costco and buying water and toilet paper. I’ve got enough toilet paper to last four years. So, the timing of the book for being a survivalist is really good.”

In the book, which takes place primarily in the SCV, Garrett prepares for the worst — something which Adams believes is useful for all types of disasters.

“What the story has in common with our current pandemic situation is the need for everyone to be prepared for events which may befall us,” Adams said via email. “Having supplies of food and other things, such as toilet paper, is something all people should make every attempt to build up.”

Garrett’s “Bug Out Bag,” or emergency bag, is vital to his survival as he must make his way home to Agua Dulce from Las Vegas after the attack.

“In the back of the book, I included an addendum of the Bug Out Bag, which matches the one in my car,” Adams said, adding that it even includes N95 masks.

Adams is the pen name of Ron Griffin, CEO of The Attraction Services Co., a special effects company based in Valencia.

“At first, I thought I would just keep a little anonymity, but really, I don’t see how that’s gonna work because it’s so connected (to me), and I liked the name better,” Griffin said, chuckling. “My middle name is Andrew, and my mom’s maiden name is Adams, so it’s not completely made up.”

Though not easy, as it took about three years from start to finish to produce, Griffin says writing the book was a fun process.

“You just can’t be afraid to do something, and you’ve got to be willing to take risks, so the book was a neat thing to do,” he said.

For Griffin, the book was a great way to showcase some of his hobbies.

“I get a lot of people that read the book that go, ‘This is like reading about you.’ Well, yes, it is because it’s easier to write a book about a character fashioned after myself,” Griffin added, “because then I would know exactly how the character would behave, so that’s why I did that.”

As soon as the current situation improves, it’s Griffin’s intention to do local book signings, along with Bug Out Bag classes.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’

SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
When author Andrew R. Adams, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, wrote his book, “The Macro Event: America’s Survival,” he never imagined it’d be released months before a global pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge

Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
The Old Town Newhall Library is featuring the Quarantine Art Challenge, which began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, Oct. 9.
FULL STORY...

City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued

City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has re-opened and is once again issuing permits. Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020
Organizers of the Tournament of Roses on Wednesday canceled the annual Rose Parade and other New Year’s Day festivities for 2021.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Sunny Days Virtual Camp Offers Alternative to Traditional Summer Camps

CSUN’s Sunny Days Virtual Camp Offers Alternative to Traditional Summer Camps
Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
Summer traditionally means camp for many kids. But this year — with the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations to stay indoors and limit contact with others as much as possible — many traditional summer camps are closed, and many families are scrambling to find alternatives to keep their children entertained and busy while school is out.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
California will bar schools from reopening in counties hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic until the counties stay off the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for at least 14 consecutive days.
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
When author Andrew R. Adams, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, wrote his book, “The Macro Event: America’s Survival,” he never imagined it’d be released months before a global pandemic.
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
The city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts have entered into a three-year agreement for lit transport service to facilitate gigabit high-speed internet service for the college.
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
The Castaic Union School District became the second district in the Santa Clarita Valley to announce classes online for the 2020 fall trimester/semester.
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
SCV Saturday Air Quality to be Unhealthy for Sensitive People
A Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advisory issued Friday warns of unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals and groups in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday.
SCV Saturday Air Quality to be Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Woman Driving with Baby on Her Lap Charged with Child Endangerment, DUI
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman in Canyon Country Wednesday night on felony child endangerment and misdemeanor DUI charges.
Woman Driving with Baby on Her Lap Charged with Child Endangerment, DUI
California Homeless: $600 Million in Homekey Funds Now Immediately Available
Building on the success of Project Roomkey, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the availability of $600 million in funding for the Homekey initiative, the next phase in the state’s response protecting Californians experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
California Homeless: $600 Million in Homekey Funds Now Immediately Available
Lackey at Home in Palmdale Recovering from COVID-19
California Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) is recovering at his home in Palmdale after more than a week in the hospital due to COVID-19.
Lackey at Home in Palmdale Recovering from COVID-19
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms 59 new deaths and 4,592 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new cases, surpassing the count from Tuesday. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,350 new cases.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
County Inspectors Respond to High-Volume Complaints Over Businesses’ Noncompliance
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said Thursday the Department of Public Health responds to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures, with face coverings among the most common.
County Inspectors Respond to High-Volume Complaints Over Businesses’ Noncompliance
County Assessor’s 2020 Assessment Roll Reflects Pre-COVID Market Conditions
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang certified the 2020 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth and an increase in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide.
County Assessor’s 2020 Assessment Roll Reflects Pre-COVID Market Conditions
Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
The Master's University men's basketball team's season may have been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't keep the Mustangs from finishing on a high note in the classroom.
Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to be assisting restaurants in expanding their services outdoors as a part of the Eat Local Program.
Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
As cases and hospitalizations rise, many residents believe they need to get tested for COVID-19. However, Los Angeles County health officials stress that not everyone needs to be tested and emphasize the basic ways individuals and businesses can and should protect themselves from this virus.
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Residential and commercial tenants within the city of Santa Clarita affected by the pandemic have extended protection against evictions through Aug. 31, following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the City Council.
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
The Old Town Newhall Library is featuring the Quarantine Art Challenge, which began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, Oct. 9.
Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has re-opened and is once again issuing permits. Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
Up to 32 Million Americans Receiving Jobless Benefits
(CN) — Some 1.3 million Americans, a population roughly the size of Dallas, Texas, filed for unemployment last week, making for a total of 32 million out-of-work Americans receiving jobless benefits, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Up to 32 Million Americans Receiving Jobless Benefits
Hart District to Begin Fall Semester Virtually, Revisit Blended Return After 5 Weeks
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced they’ll have students, teachers and staff working online for the beginning of the school year this fall and, after a few weeks, decide whether to return to campus.
Hart District to Begin Fall Semester Virtually, Revisit Blended Return After 5 Weeks
SCV Student Seeking Donations for Military Care Package Drive
While the coronavirus pandemic affected many Santa Clarita Valley residents, it affected local nonprofits, too, with many not receiving donations like normal.
SCV Student Seeking Donations for Military Care Package Drive
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
After several dozen Santa Clarita Valley residents protested last month, calling for Councilman Bob Kellar to resign, calls for him to step down continued after he left the City Council meeting early Tuesday.
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed the highest number of new hospitalizations reported in a day with 2,193 people currently hospitalized, surpassing Tuesday's number.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
%d bloggers like this: