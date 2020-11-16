SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Business Choice Awards.

Businesses have endured one of the most challenging times ever in 2020, but have shown their grit, determination and adaptability.

As this year comes to a close, if your business, or a business you know, has a story you’d like to share that is worthy of recognition, make sure to submit a nomination starting Monday.

Because 2020 has been a year like no other, we will not only recognize businesses with our signature award categories (Rising Star, Entrepreneurial Spirit, and Business of the Year), but we’re creating new categories to recognize businesses and leaders who have made a significant impact. So make a nomination and send us your story.

Click here for the nomination form.

The SCV Chamber’s Business Choice Awards finalists will be announced the week of January 4, with the honorees being announced live at our virtual 98th Annual Awards & Installation on Thursday, January 28.

In addition to celebrating the strength of our business community, the SCV Chamber will install its 2021 Chair of the Board, John Vance of Vance Wealth, and the full Chamber board leadership team. Vance currently serves as chair-elect of the board and has been actively engaged with the chamber for more than 15 years.

The Business Choice Awards program will include a virtual reception beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a live virtual program at 7 p.m. where recipients will be announced. VIP tickets will include a three-course dinner specially crafted for the event.

Business Choice Awards sponsorships and tickets are available by visiting www.scvchamber.com.