business choice awards
Nola Aronson (center) and Steve Lettau (left) of Advanced Audiology receive the 2019 SCV Chamber Business Choice Award for Business of the Year from Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth (right). | Courtesy photo.

 

SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards

Uploaded: , Monday, Nov 16, 2020

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Business Choice Awards.

Businesses have endured one of the most challenging times ever in 2020, but have shown their grit, determination and adaptability.

As this year comes to a close, if your business, or a business you know, has a story you’d like to share that is worthy of recognition, make sure to submit a nomination starting Monday.

Because 2020 has been a year like no other, we will not only recognize businesses with our signature award categories (Rising Star, Entrepreneurial Spirit, and Business of the Year), but we’re creating new categories to recognize businesses and leaders who have made a significant impact. So make a nomination and send us your story.

Click here for the nomination form.

The SCV Chamber’s Business Choice Awards finalists will be announced the week of January 4, with the honorees being announced live at our virtual 98th Annual Awards & Installation on Thursday, January 28.

In addition to celebrating the strength of our business community, the SCV Chamber will install its 2021 Chair of the Board, John Vance of Vance Wealth, and the full Chamber board leadership team. Vance currently serves as chair-elect of the board and has been actively engaged with the chamber for more than 15 years.

The Business Choice Awards program will include a virtual reception beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a live virtual program at 7 p.m. where recipients will be announced. VIP tickets will include a three-course dinner specially crafted for the event.

Business Choice Awards sponsorships and tickets are available by visiting www.scvchamber.com.

business choice awards

No Comments for : SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California

    Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California

    59 mins ago
  • SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High

    SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High

    2 hours ago
  • ‘As Good as It Gets,’ Fauci Says of Moderna Vaccine Promise

    ‘As Good as It Gets,’ Fauci Says of Moderna Vaccine Promise

    3 hours ago
  • SUSD to OK Settlement with CSEA, Discuss Reopening Waivers

    SUSD to OK Settlement with CSEA, Discuss Reopening Waivers

    3 hours ago
  • NSD to Discuss Preschool Reopenings, COVID-19 Guidance Update

    NSD to Discuss Preschool Reopenings, COVID-19 Guidance Update

    3 hours ago
  • Nov. 21: Free Household Hazardous-e-Waste Roundup at COC

    Nov. 21: Free Household Hazardous-e-Waste Roundup at COC

    3 hours ago
  • SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards

    SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards

    4 hours ago
  • Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop

    Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop

    4 hours ago
  • Western States Warn Against Travel as COVID-19 Cases Surge

    Western States Warn Against Travel as COVID-19 Cases Surge

    5 hours ago
  • ‘Operation Safe Halloween’ Sex Offender Sweep Nets Multiple Arrests, Contraband

    ‘Operation Safe Halloween’ Sex Offender Sweep Nets Multiple Arrests, Contraband

    6 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.