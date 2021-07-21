SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

By Press Release

The  Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce with supervisor Kathryn Barger have decided to postpone this year’s state of the county event with an abundance of caution they believe is in the best interest of the community.

The SCV Chamber will continue to host its regularly scheduled in-person events while monitoring the situation and adhering to the current health officer order. The State of the County was scheduled to be the SCV Chamber’s first large-scale, signature event in more than 16 months with more than 400 in-person guests participating in both indoor and outdoor venues at Six Flags Magic Mountain.  The SCV Chamber is actively working with our partners and sponsors to coordinate a new date for 2021.

The SCV Chamber appreciates the support of their members and local businesses as they navigate these challenges together,  the chamber said in a public statement.

