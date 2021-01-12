header image

SCV Chamber Unveils 2020 Business Choice Award Honorees, Nominees
Monday, Jan 11, 2021
2020 business choice awards

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced its 2020 Business Choice Award honorees and nominees, to be honored at the 98th Annual Virtual Awards & Installation on Thursday, January 28.

Monday’s announcement includes the 2020 Business Choice Awards and Pandemic Leadership Nominees as well as the recipients for the Public Service Award and Non-Profit of the Year.

The SCV Chamber has also created a new Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award which will be awarded posthumously to Cheri Fleming and presented to Don Fleming.

“We received hundreds of nominations this year from businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley and couldn’t be prouder of the stories of success, perseverance and change that have been shared with us,” said John Vance, chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We truly believe this year’s top nominees are an outstanding representation of the resilience of our business community during the pandemic.”

The Business Choice Award nominations were open to the Chamber’s membership and the general business community to nominate. An Awards Selection Committee reviewed all the nominations and helped select our award recipients and final list of nominees.

The following are the selected honorees, while the remainder of the award recipients will be announced live during the 98th Annual Virtual Awards and Installation:

Public Service Award

L.A. County Supervisor Hon. Kathryn Barger

Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award

Cheri Fleming

Nonprofit of the Year

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

One honoree will be awarded from the following nominees in each of the categories and announced live during the 98th Annual Virtual Awards and Installation:

Business of the Year (nominees)

* JSB Development

* Mercedes Benz of Valencia

* UV Resources

Rising Star Award (nominees)

* 6 Degrees Consulting

* One True North

* Video Bump

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award (nominees)

* Bluemark

* Newleaf Training and Development

* SchlickArt Photography and Video Services

This year, in addition to the regular slate of awards, the SCV Chamber will honor six of the below nominees with a Pandemic Leadership Award for leadership displayed during the pandemic:

Pandemic Leadership (nominees)

* 24-7 Events

* California Institute of the Arts

* California Bakery

* Hon. Cameron Smyth, City of Santa Clarita

* Evolve Business Strategies

* Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

* Kaiser Permanente

* KHTS

* Poole, Shaffery & Koegle, LLP

* Princess Cruises

* Results Fitness

* Salt Creek Grille

* Small Business Development Center (SBDC) hosted by College of the Canyons

* SCV Water Agency

* Slaters 50/50

* The Old Town Junction

* The Signal

* UCLA Health

* Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewery

“The final nominees this year give true representation for the 2020 business community and deserve to be honored,” stated Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies which manages the Chamber. “It is important for the Chamber to recognize the efforts of businesses during this unprecedented time, we believe this year’s nominees are great examples of what our community stands for.”

This year, attendees have the option to purchase a VIP ticket, which will include a unique three-course dinner and cocktail specially crafted by last year’s Entrepreneurial Spirit Award honoree, The Old Town Junction. Menu options are available on the Chambers website.

The 98th Annual Awards & Installation will take place virtually on Thursday, January 28, starting at 6 p.m. with a virtual cocktail reception and networking, with the program beginning promptly at 7 p.m.

Sponsorships and tickets are available by visiting www.scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
01-11-2021 A Dozen Productions Filming in SCV This Week
01-08-2021 VIA to Offer Special Presentation for Employee Mental Health and Engagement
01-08-2021 SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2021
01-07-2021 County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
