SCV Chamber’s Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber, has been appointed to the Small Business Working Group that will report to the Los Angeles Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce.

“We need to get our businesses reopened and our economy moving again while being respectful of health guidelines,” said Volschenk. “I’m pleased to be part of the Small Business Working Group which will be working with the County’s Economic Resiliency Taskforce to get our businesses reopened and our workforce back to work.”

The Economic Resiliency Task Force will consist of the Board of Supervisors and a sector lead from 13 different industries. Each of these 13 sector leads will facilitate the sector working group discussions to help develop recommendations to leverage public-private partnerships so we can reopen our economy. These efforts include crafting sustainable plans for economic recovery, identifying strategies to engage the private sector, and formulating policies to revitalize industries and communities.

“All of us at the SCV Chamber are pleased to have Ivan Volschenk represent the entire SCV business community on this important taskforce,” stated Nancy Starczyk, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Ivan has been at the forefront of leading the Chamber during this challenging time and ensuring our full business community has access to the resources they need.”

The County will rely on the working groups to inform and develop recommendations based on knowledge of their sector. The County also plans to engage this Task Force to reevaluate strategies in the event there is another surge of COVID-19 cases in the future. Furthermore, they are crafting policy to appropriately respond to a global pandemic while using an evidence-based, multidisciplinary approach that can work with businesses, associations, organizations, and schools in the community.

The SCV Chamber launched its response to the COVID-19 crisis prior to the declaration of the official pandemic and has had a coordinated strategy of supporting local businesses throughout the crisis. Today, the SCV Chamber is focused on helping get businesses reopened successfully.

About the SCV Chamber

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.