SCV Chamber’s Shop Local Campaign Underway

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce continues with its Shop Local Campaign. It’s a new month and that means it’s time shop local, Santa Clarita. One point per dollar spent will be allocated and two points per dollar spent will be allocated at a Chamber-member location.

At the end of each month, the top three winners will be announced with their respective prize. To participate, shoppers can request an entry form by emailing hello@scvchamber.com. This form needs to be turned in with a copy of you receipts each month.

Forms and receipts must be scanned and emailed to the Chamber before the end of the month. If you are interested in being a sponsor for the Chamber’s Shop Local Campaign email hello@scvchamber.com for more details.

Chamber SCV thanks its Annual Sponsor CGI+ | Real Estate Investment and this month’s sponsor Westfield Valencia Town Center.

