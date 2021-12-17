header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers
| Friday, Dec 17, 2021

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2022 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Dr. Edel Alonso was selected by her fellow trustees to serve as president of the board for 2022.

“I am thankful for the support and trust of my fellow trustees,” said Alonso, who joined the board in 2016. “We are proud of a productive year despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic and confident we can surmount any challenges 2022 may bring because we share a commitment to acting in the best interest of our students and our community.”

The board also voted to appoint Joan MacGregor, who has been a board member since 1993, to the position of vice president.

Sebastian Cazares, who was elected to the board in 2020, was selected to serve as clerk.

Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook will serve as secretary-parliamentarian.

The board’s business meeting dates for 2022 are as follows:

– January 19 – Business Meeting and Public Hearing

– February 9 – Business Meeting

– March 9 – Business Meeting

– March 23 – Joint Meeting with Associated Student Government (ASG)

– April 13 – Business Meeting

– April 27 – Board Self-Evaluation

– May 11 – Business Meeting

– June 8 – Business Meeting

– June 15 – Business Meeting and Tentative Budget Workshop

– June 22 – Chancellor’s Evaluation

– July 13 – Business Meeting

– August 10 – Business Meeting

– September 14 – Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop

– September 28 – Joint Meeting (Hart District)

– October 12 – Business Meeting

– October 26 – Joint Meeting with ASG (held at Canyon Country Campus)

– November 9 – Business Meeting

– December 7 – Business Meeting

– December 14 – Annual Organizational Meeting

The board meets via Zoom and open sessions are usually scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., however board meeting start times will be adjusted as needed.

Any special meetings or study sessions that may be scheduled will be added to the board’s webpage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers

SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2022 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
FULL STORY...

COC Clears Nearly $950,000 in Student Debt Through COVID Funds

COC Clears Nearly $950,000 in Student Debt Through COVID Funds
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
In an effort to remove financial debt as a barrier to higher education, the Santa Clarita Community College District cleared nearly $950,000 in student debt through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Announces New VP for University Relations, Advancement

CSUN Announces New VP for University Relations, Advancement
Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021
California State University, Northridge President Erika D. Beck has announced the appointment of Nichole Ipach as CSUN’s new vice president for university relations and advancement.
FULL STORY...

CSUN to Offer Accelerated Credential Program for Aspiring History Teachers

CSUN to Offer Accelerated Credential Program for Aspiring History Teachers
Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021
California State University, Northridge will launch programs in fall 2022 that will expedite the process for getting a credential for those who are interested in teaching history and social science in middle or high school.
FULL STORY...

COC’s First Low Observable Technician Pathway Cohort Graduates

COC’s First Low Observable Technician Pathway Cohort Graduates
Friday, Dec 3, 2021
The first cohort of the College of the Canyons Low Observable Technician Pathway graduated on Nov. 23. 2021 at a special ceremony held at the college’s culinary arts center.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita through Tuesday, Dec. 21 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill's below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence once again held its annual holiday party, with festivities and gifts for 50 local foster youth supported by the non-profit organization.
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 189 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
The Cristal Palace Spiegeltent is inviting the community for its inaugural Haus of Claus Holiday Market, a European-style Christmas Market on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19 starting at noon.
Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recently recognized QM Design Group as the 21st Senate District’s Small Business of the Month.
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
Join over 30 vendors on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a family-friendly small shops marketplace pop-up event at Bridgeport Park hosted by Family Light Events.
Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2022 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers
Castaic School District Students Share the Holiday Spirit with Art on Display
The Castaic Union School District is proud to have the artwork of its students on display at the Westfield Valencia Town Center now through January 2022.
Castaic School District Students Share the Holiday Spirit with Art on Display
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Dec. 21: ‘Jam for Jesus’ Continues Holiday Tradition
COVID-19 is not putting a halt on this year's 30th annual Jam for Jesus.A group of world-class musicians gathered Tuesday night at Bethlehem SCV Church in Santa Clarita to film the annual concert without an audience, but with an abundance of energy, excitement, and Christmas spirit. The show will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube as well as SCVTV's platforms (Spectrum 20, AT&T 99, Apple TV app, Roku app, and scvtv.com) on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 21: ‘Jam for Jesus’ Continues Holiday Tradition
City Hosting Two Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
City Hosting Two Blood Drives
Thursday COVID Roundup: 188th Death at Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 188 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 188th Death at Henry Mayo
Six Lady Cougars Named All-WSC
College of the Canyons had six players earn All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division accolades, celebrating the achievements of a program that finished second in the conference standings but advanced all the way to the CCCAA State Championship tournament.
Six Lady Cougars Named All-WSC
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
Looking for local volunteer opportunities?
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board Members held their annual Organizational Meeting on Monday.
Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
Barger’s $1M Discretionary Fund Increases Public Safety
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Thursday she will provide $1 million in discretionary funding to increase law enforcement services in unincorporated areas and communities in her district.
Barger’s $1M Discretionary Fund Increases Public Safety
Motorists Traveling to Mountains Urged to Take Precautions
The California Department of Transportation partnered with multiple agencies in San Bernardino County Thursday to provide safety tips and information for motorists traveling to mountain areas during the holidays.
Motorists Traveling to Mountains Urged to Take Precautions
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
L.A. Public Health Reports Three Additional Omicron Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of three additional cases of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).  
L.A. Public Health Reports Three Additional Omicron Cases
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Addresses Vaccine Equity
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 19 new deaths and 1,850 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,970 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Addresses Vaccine Equity
SUSD Board Reveals 2022 Calendar, Board Positions
During their Dec. 14 meeting the Saugus Union School District Governing Board confirmed their 2022 meeting calendar and elected officers.
SUSD Board Reveals 2022 Calendar, Board Positions
City Installs Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Traffic Light Backup Power
The city of Santa Clarita has taken a major step forward in protecting public safety during power outages by installing a new hydrogen fuel cell backup power system at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
City Installs Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Traffic Light Backup Power
California Public Health Holds Week of Action to Help Prevent Winter Surge
The California Department of Public Health is hosting a week of action to strongly encourage Californians to take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays. 
California Public Health Holds Week of Action to Help Prevent Winter Surge
2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers
The Santa Clarita Marathon is returning and is look for any who would volunteer their time to help make it the best marathon so far. 
2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: