SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2022 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Dr. Edel Alonso was selected by her fellow trustees to serve as president of the board for 2022.

“I am thankful for the support and trust of my fellow trustees,” said Alonso, who joined the board in 2016. “We are proud of a productive year despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic and confident we can surmount any challenges 2022 may bring because we share a commitment to acting in the best interest of our students and our community.”

The board also voted to appoint Joan MacGregor, who has been a board member since 1993, to the position of vice president.

Sebastian Cazares, who was elected to the board in 2020, was selected to serve as clerk.

Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook will serve as secretary-parliamentarian.

The board’s business meeting dates for 2022 are as follows:

– January 19 – Business Meeting and Public Hearing

– February 9 – Business Meeting

– March 9 – Business Meeting

– March 23 – Joint Meeting with Associated Student Government (ASG)

– April 13 – Business Meeting

– April 27 – Board Self-Evaluation

– May 11 – Business Meeting

– June 8 – Business Meeting

– June 15 – Business Meeting and Tentative Budget Workshop

– June 22 – Chancellor’s Evaluation

– July 13 – Business Meeting

– August 10 – Business Meeting

– September 14 – Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop

– September 28 – Joint Meeting (Hart District)

– October 12 – Business Meeting

– October 26 – Joint Meeting with ASG (held at Canyon Country Campus)

– November 9 – Business Meeting

– December 7 – Business Meeting

– December 14 – Annual Organizational Meeting

The board meets via Zoom and open sessions are usually scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., however board meeting start times will be adjusted as needed.

Any special meetings or study sessions that may be scheduled will be added to the board’s webpage.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...