SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors

After careers helping students in education and helping families in real estate, Jared and Victoria Erfle are pleased to announce that they are launching a new business to help seniors and their loved ones with transitions and relocations – Caring Transitions of Santa Clarita.
Caring Transitions is the professional and compassionate choice for senior moves, downsizing, resettling and estate sales. Caring Transitions’ specially-trained professionals handle every detail of their clients’ transition including decluttering, cleanouts, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling and estate sales. Caring Transitions of Santa Clarita will serve Santa Clarita, Valencia, Newhall, Saugus, Stevenson Ranch, Canyon County and the surrounding areas.
“Caring Transitions isn’t a moving company or an estate sale company – we are a full-service transition-management company,” Jared said. “We know transitions can be overwhelming for everyone involved. Going through years of memories to packing boxes to resettling to cleaning out the previous home is an emotional process. By allowing us to take over the ins-and-outs of the transition itself, we can eliminate a lot of the stress seniors and their families face. We are looking forward to making a difference for people by allowing them to focus on each other rather than the stuff we accumulate throughout lives.”
Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move, including assisting with the process of downsizing to provide a safer living situation, as well as for busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or passed away. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.
Jared started his career as a high school teacher before moving into real estate. In 2008, he and Victoria started their own real estate brokerage at the height of the financial crisis. Over the past two decades, they have served corporate, government and traditional real estate clients. The Erfle’s journey to Caring Transitions started last year.
“I sold a home to a gentleman in 2007 and, last year, he called me back to sell that same home again. The house sold in one day, but moving was a seven-month process,” Jared said. “We included a lot of larger furniture items in the sale, but he was selling most of his smaller items himself on eBay. When I came across Caring Transitions and they took over the process, it became a seamless operation. That experience truly taught me the value of what Caring Transitions can do and, having helped many families through challenges as a real estate broker, Victoria and I saw an opportunity to serve my community in a new way.”
About Caring Transitions
Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit www.caringtransitions.com or visit Caring Transitions on Facebook.
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously to adopt Resolution No. 21-7, expressing concern in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s Special Directives 20-06, 20-07 and 20-08, and affirming a vote of no confidence in Gascón.
After careers helping students in education and helping families in real estate, Jared and Victoria Erfle are pleased to announce that they are launching a new business to help seniors and their loved ones with transitions and relocations – Caring Transitions of Santa Clarita.
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County, the County Health Officer Order has been updated to reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the Orange Tier beginning Monday, April 5.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 366 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county officially moved into the state's Orange Tier and eased more restrictions.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is preparing to launch the L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program, a partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County and local HUD-approved housing counseling agencies.
Libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley have a lot to celebrate this National Library Week, as they are set to reopen their doors to the public Tuesday after more than a year’s closure due to the pandemic.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept digital signatures for vehicle purchases, allowing Californians to have a completely paperless car buying experience from their computer or smartphone.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.