header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 6
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors
| Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021

Jared and Victoria ErfleAfter careers helping students in education and helping families in real estate, Jared and Victoria Erfle are pleased to announce that they are launching a new business to help seniors and their loved ones with transitions and relocations – Caring Transitions of Santa Clarita.

Caring Transitions is the professional and compassionate choice for senior moves, downsizing, resettling and estate sales. Caring Transitions’ specially-trained professionals handle every detail of their clients’ transition including decluttering, cleanouts, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling and estate sales. Caring Transitions of Santa Clarita will serve Santa Clarita, Valencia, Newhall, Saugus, Stevenson Ranch, Canyon County and the surrounding areas.

“Caring Transitions isn’t a moving company or an estate sale company – we are a full-service transition-management company,” Jared said. “We know transitions can be overwhelming for everyone involved. Going through years of memories to packing boxes to resettling to cleaning out the previous home is an emotional process. By allowing us to take over the ins-and-outs of the transition itself, we can eliminate a lot of the stress seniors and their families face. We are looking forward to making a difference for people by allowing them to focus on each other rather than the stuff we accumulate throughout lives.”

Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move, including assisting with the process of downsizing to provide a safer living situation, as well as for busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or passed away. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.

Jared started his career as a high school teacher before moving into real estate. In 2008, he and Victoria started their own real estate brokerage at the height of the financial crisis. Over the past two decades, they have served corporate, government and traditional real estate clients. The Erfle’s journey to Caring Transitions started last year.

“I sold a home to a gentleman in 2007 and, last year, he called me back to sell that same home again. The house sold in one day, but moving was a seven-month process,” Jared said. “We included a lot of larger furniture items in the sale, but he was selling most of his smaller items himself on eBay. When I came across Caring Transitions and they took over the process, it became a seamless operation. That experience truly taught me the value of what Caring Transitions can do and, having helped many families through challenges as a real estate broker, Victoria and I saw an opportunity to serve my community in a new way.”

Caring Transitions of Santa Clarita is bonded and insured and all employees are background checked.
For additional information, call (661) 336-2345, email JErfle@CaringTransitions.com or visit www.CaringTransitionsSCV.com.

About Caring Transitions
Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit www.caringtransitions.com or visit Caring Transitions on Facebook.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-06-2021 Waste Management Pledges to Plant 50,000 Trees in Honor of Earth Day
04-06-2021 SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors
04-06-2021 April 14: Logix Hosting Virtual Home Buying Seminars
04-05-2021 L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
04-05-2021 10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program
In honor of National Library Week, L.A. County Library is launching its 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program.
L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program
Waste Management Pledges to Plant 50,000 Trees in Honor of Earth Day
Waste Management of Santa Clarita team members are celebrating Earth Day every day by personally pledging to live more sustainably at home, at work and on the go.
Waste Management Pledges to Plant 50,000 Trees in Honor of Earth Day
City Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution Affirming Vote of No Confidence in Gascón
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously to adopt Resolution No. 21-7, expressing concern in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s Special Directives 20-06, 20-07 and 20-08, and affirming a vote of no confidence in Gascón.
City Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution Affirming Vote of No Confidence in Gascón
Newsom Says California Could Fully Reopen by June 15 if 2 Criteria Are Met
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday a plan to fully reopen California’s economy by June 15 — if vaccine and hospitalization numbers remain stable.
Newsom Says California Could Fully Reopen by June 15 if 2 Criteria Are Met
SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors
After careers helping students in education and helping families in real estate, Jared and Victoria Erfle are pleased to announce that they are launching a new business to help seniors and their loved ones with transitions and relocations – Caring Transitions of Santa Clarita.
SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors
April 14: Logix Hosting Virtual Home Buying Seminars
Logix Federal Credit Union is supporting the community by hosting free, home buying seminars Wednesday, April 14, at noon and 5:00 p.m., virtually.
April 14: Logix Hosting Virtual Home Buying Seminars
Saugus High Student Wins Top Prize at SCAA’s 2021 Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Scholarship committee recently met with high school senior art student applicants virtually to announce the Association's 2021 Scholarship Award winners.
Saugus High Student Wins Top Prize at SCAA’s 2021 Scholarship Awards
Today in SCV History (April 6)
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County, the County Health Officer Order has been updated to reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the Orange Tier beginning Monday, April 5.
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 366 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county officially moved into the state's Orange Tier and eased more restrictions.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
More than 200 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2021 semester.
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is preparing to launch the L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program, a partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County and local HUD-approved housing counseling agencies.
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley resident and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee has been charged on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
Family fun and entertainment will continue at East Walker Ranch Open Space in May and June with showings of “Shrek” and “The Goonies” at City Cinemas.
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley have a lot to celebrate this National Library Week, as they are set to reopen their doors to the public Tuesday after more than a year’s closure due to the pandemic.
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California and was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley early Monday morning.
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
Sunday marked the second Easter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and though many churches have resumed services, most of the typical weekend celebrations were canceled.
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s Small Business Stabilization Loan Program has reached its application limit as loan funding requests have exceeded $30 million.
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 5-11, 2021:
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept digital signatures for vehicle purchases, allowing Californians to have a completely paperless car buying experience from their computer or smartphone.
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
As more and more COVID-19 restrictions are eased, many local restaurant owners are looking toward what the future holds for outdoor dining.
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
%d bloggers like this: