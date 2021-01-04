2021 dui arrest

SCV Deputies Make First 2021 DUI Arrest 11 Minutes into the New Year

Uploaded: , Monday, Jan 4, 2021

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Just 11 minutes after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies made their first 2021 DUI arrest of 2021.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision in Newhall and approached the driver only to find him asleep behind the wheel, according to the station’s social media, which continued:

“As the male awoke, deputies immediately smelled an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath as they began speaking with him.

“Field sobriety tests were conducted on the male and determined he displayed multiple symptoms similar to someone under the influence of alcohol.

“A further test, revealing a blood alcohol level of .21%, additionally confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol.

“The male was arrested and booked for DUI.”

