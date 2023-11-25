SCV Historical Society Awarded $14,000 County Grant

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture to help with marketing and reopening its facility after Covid closures.

The award was given in two parts. The first was an “Arts Relief and Recovery Grant” and the second a “Reopening Culture, Tourism and Marketing Grant.”

This funding will support the rebranding of Heritage Junction into the Santa Clarita History Center, help with the development of a new website and online newsletter and provide printed and graphic materials to attract visitors to the park.

The funding has also supported outreach efforts at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival and the Hart of the West PowWow.

